Premier League Predictions: Liverpool to hammer final nail in Ten Hag coffin as Man Utd thumped; Poch respite as Chelsea win; that Friday feeling for Tottenham

The action gets underway with a Friday night clash between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, who looked back to their best last time out against Newcastle.

There are five games on Saturday but no early kick-off, with Bournemouth and struggling Chelsea hosting Luton and Sheffield United respectively, while Manchester City take on Crystal Palace at The Etihad and Newcastle welcome Fulham. The late game on Saturday sees Sean Dyche return to his old club as Everton head to Burnley.

Sunday’s action starts with Arsenal hosting Brighton, while in-form Aston Villa travel to Brentford and West Ham face Wolves at the London Stadium.

The Super Sunday showdown is just that as Liverpool take on a Manchester United side seemingly in freefall after their heavy loss to Bournemouth last weekend before they crashed out of Europe on Tuesday night.

And, once again, there are some differences of opinion across the board, although everyone agrees that United will slump to defeat at Anfield, while Pochettino will get some respite at Chelsea as the Blues cut down Chris Wilder’s Blades.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Friday night action at the City Ground and we fancy Spurs to just get the job done, seeing as they are not quite as expansive on the road as they are at home. Nott’m Forest 1 Tottenham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 0 Tottenham 2

F365: Nott’m Forest 0 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 1 Tottenham 3

Bournemouth v Luton

TEAMtalk: The Cherries are flying, having won four of their last five games, and will have too much for a spirited Luton side. Bournemouth 3 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 2 Luton 1

F365: Bournemouth 2 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 2 Luton 0

Chelsea v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Mauricio Pochettino needs a win and he’ll get it against a rejuvenated Blades side, but only just. Chelsea 2 Sheff Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Chelsea 2 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Sheff Utd 0

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: City have had their struggles lately but they won’t have any problems against the Eagles at The Etihad. Man City 3 Crystal Palace 0

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 2 Crystal Palace 1

F365: Man City 5 Crystal Palace 1

Tipstrr: Man City 4 Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle v Fulham

TEAMtalk: The Cottagers have scored 16 goals in their last four games, while Eddie Howe’s men have conceded in their last two Premier League outings – so expect goals! Newcastle 2 Fulham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Fulham 1

F365: Newcastle 2 Fulham 2

Tipstrr: Newcastle 2 Fulham 1

Burnley v Everton

TEAMtalk: This will be a tight one but we fancy Sean Dyche’s men to just get the job done against his old club. Burnley 1 Everton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1 Everton 3

F365: Burnley 0 Everton 3

Tipstrr: Burnley 0 Everton 2

Arsenal v Brighton

TEAMtalk: The Seagulls have gone off the boil a bit of late, while Arsenal were beaten at Villa last time out. But we expect the Gunners to bounce back and will even throw in a very rare Ben White goal against his old team. Arsenal 3 Brighton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Brighton 1

F365: Arsenal 3 Brighton 1

Tipstrr: Arsenal 4 Brighton 1

Brentford v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Two teams in a completely different run of form and the result will reflect this as Brentford try and play on the front foot and get hit on the break by a pacy Villa attack. Brentford 1 Aston Villa 3

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Aston Villa 2

F365: Brentford 0 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Aston Villa 2

West Ham v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Moyes’ men need a response after the drubbing at Fulham last time out but Wolves will make it tough and do enough to earn a point. West Ham 1 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Wolves 0

F365: West Ham 1 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Wolves 1

Liverpool v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Things go from bad to worse for United as a rampant Liverpool pile the pressure on Erik ten Hag with a statement win at Old Trafford. Liverpool 3 Man Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 4 Man Utd 0

F365: Liverpool 4 Man Utd 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2 Man Utd 0