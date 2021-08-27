Predictions: Lukaku lesson for Liverpool; Man Utd held again; Arsenal pain

Liverpool’s winning start will come to an abrupt end against Chelsea, Manchester United will stall on the road once again, while this week’s Premier League Predictions expects wins for Man City, Tottenham, Everton and Leeds United.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest of predictions for the 2021/22 season are from Jamie Law, bass player with Scottish indie hitmakers Vistas. Their new album What Were You Hoping To Find? is out now – can the Hibs fan celebrate by getting one over our man Marshy?

Last time out, Arsenal fan Dan D’Lion took us on – but it was Marshy who nailed correct scores for Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Matchday 3

Manchester City v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jamie: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

Aston Villa v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

Brighton v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie: 1-2

Marshy: 0-3

Newcastle v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Norwich v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

West Ham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Liverpool v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Jamie: 1-2

Marshy: 0-1

Burnley v Leeds United (Sunday, 2pm)

Jamie: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Tottenham v Watford (Sunday, 2pm)

Jamie: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Wolves v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jamie: 1-3

Marshy: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Hibernian and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jamie: Started going to Hibs games since I was really young with my dad’s friend. Then since High School I have a season ticket in the East Stand. Highlight was winning the Scottish Cup against Rangers 3-2 in 2016!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jamie: Frank Sauzée, Russell Latapy, Sol Bamba, John McGinn, David Gray

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Jamie: Think we have a very good squad, however we could do with a couple more signings to get more squad depth. Finishing third was great last season. Would be great to finish there again but will be hard with Aberdeen looking strong. And Hearts back in the league.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Jamie: Everton! Our manager is from Liverpool. I’ve been to Goodison Park a couple years back. I was in the away end at The Emirates last year when Everton played, it was a great game.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Jamie: Our second album ‘What Were You Hoping To Find?’ came out on August 20th! We have a bunch of festivals lined up and our tour starts in September.

