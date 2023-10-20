Premier League Predictions: Liverpool stroll in Merseyside derby; big Chelsea v Arsenal verdict; Man Utd surprise

We take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in Premier League Predictions

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we return from the boredom of the international break to take on Robbie Savage, with some belting games to whet the appetite, including a big Merseyside derby, Arsenal heading to Chelsea and Man City looking to get back to winning ways against Brighton.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook, Planet Sport Bet, as an ambassador. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

The weekend gets off to a belting start on Saturday with the small matter of a Merseyside derby at Anfield before five 3pm kick-offs.

Manchester City against Brighton is the pick of those games, as Pep’s men look to bounce back from successive Premier League defeats.

There’s the added bonus of two late starts on Saturday as Chelsea host Arsenal in a cracking London derby before Manchester United head to Sheffield United in an 8pm kick-off.

Just the one game on Sunday, with Aston Villa and West Ham going head-to-head before Tottenham take on Fulham in the Monday Night Football.

And there are some wild picks across the board this week, with Robbie not fancying Everton’s chances at Anfield while City clip the wings of the Seagulls and there are big wins for Arsenal, Man Utd and Tottenham.

Liverpool v Everton

TEAMtalk: The Toffees are certainly improved under Sean Dyche but Liverpool’s attack will be too much for them to handle. There will also be a first Merseyside derby goal for the impressive Dominik Szoboszlai. Liverpool 3 Everton 1

Robbie: This is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history, 69 draws in 208 encounters between these two sides.

But I don’t think this one will be a draw. I think home advantage at Anfield for Liverpool will be enough.

Red card is a possibility. I think there’s been the most red cards in this Premier League fixture than any other. I’m gonna go for Liverpool and a red card in the game.

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 2 Everton 0

F365: Liverpool 3 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 3 Everton 1

Bournemouth v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth need the three points badly and we think that Gary O’Neil fails to get revenge on the club that cruelly axed him in the summer. Bournemouth 2 Wolves 1.

Robbie: I think this game will be a draw. If you’re looking at Bournemouth in first halves, no team has conceded more first-half goals than Bournemouth in the Premier League this season.

I think Wolves will have a bright, energetic start and they’ll take the lead but I think Bournemouth will equalise in the second half.

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1 Wolves 1

F365: Bournemouth 1 Wolves 0

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Wolves 1

Brentford v Burnley

TEAMtalk: Don’t think there will be much in this one but the Bees will score early and then ice the game late on for all three points. Brentford 2 Burnley 0

Robbie: This is a game that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany would have looked at before the start of the season thinking ‘can we take any points from this game’.

When they play the top teams like Man City, like Arsenal, you’re thinking they won’t take many points from those games.

No team in the Premier League has dropped more points from winning positions than Brentford. They’ve dropped 11 points.

It’s going to be a tough game for Vincent Kompany. I think Brentford at home will nick.

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2 Burnley 1

F365: Brentford 2 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Burnley 1

Manchester City v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Expecting lots of goals here but City to put an impressive Brighton side in their place, with Haaland predictably among the goals again. Man City 4 Brighton 2

Robbie: I don’t think on this occasion against City, Brighton will get anything at The Etihad.

I think there’ll be goals. That is a huge one considering in Brighton’s eight Premier League games this season there’s been 37 goals.

I think City will get three or four in this one. Brighton might get one.

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 4 Brighton 1

F365: Man City 4 Brighton 0

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Brighton 2

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: This one will be tight as Palace defend deep and look to hit on the counter, but the home side will just end up edging it. Newcastle 2 Crystal Palace 1

Robbie: I’m not expecting goals. In the last four meetings between these two teams, there’s only been one goal from open play.

It’ll be a tight encounter. It’s at St James’ Park. I’m going for the only goal of the game to Newcastle.

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0

F365: Newcastle 2 Crystal Palace 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0

Nottingham Forest v Luton

TEAMtalk: This should be a fairly comfortable win for Forest but they might need a late goal to put the gloss on a good home victory. Nott’m Forest 3 Luton 1

Robbie: I think Nottingham Forest’s home form in the Premier League is remarkable. I think against Luton, they’ll win the game and I think they’ll win the game to nil.

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 2 Luton 0

F365: Nott’m Forest 3 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 2 Luton 0

Chelsea v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Chelsea have been hit by injuries and, despite an upturn in form, the Gunners will have a bit too much for them. Chelsea 1 Arsenal 2

Robbie: I think Arsenal are doing brilliantly well. But I think no team has won four in a row at the Bridge since Watford back in the 80s which is quite remarkable.

I think Arsenal will match Watford and win at the Bridge. I think they’re playing so well, both teams to score, I’m going Arsenal to win it.

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 1 Arsenal 2

F365: Chelsea 0 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Arsenal 1

Sheffield United v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Sheffield United concede goals and lots of them, so even if United are not at their best they should still have enough to win. Marcus Rashford will also take his fine display for England in midweek into the game and score at least once. Sheff Utd 0 Man Utd 3

Robbie: Scott McTominay, two late goals against Brentford. How big were those two goals for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United? This is another difficult game.

They’ve scored in their last 10 Premier League games against Sheffield United and I think they’ll go to Bramall Lane and get a goal.

Look at Hojlund. He’s done very well for Manchester United. Rashford with a goal for England in midweek. They’ve got the firepower undoubtedly.

I think they’ll score, the big question is can they keep Sheffield United out. The answer to that is no.

But I think Man United, with the firepower, will win the game.

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 Man Utd 2

F365: Sheff Utd 1 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Man Utd 2

Aston Villa v West Ham

TEAMtalk: Could easily have gone for a draw here between two similar sides but just have a sneaky feeling for the Villa. Aston Villa 2 West Ham 1

Robbie: Two teams in Europe – who would’ve thought that last season?

Villa, under Unai Emery, getting into Europe. David Moyes winning the Europa Conference League and now playing in the Europa League.

I think it will be a close game. I’m going for a draw.

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 2

F365: Aston Villa 2 West Ham 2

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3 West Ham 1

Tottenham v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Coming off an international break is never easy and Spurs have had players all over the globe this past couple of weeks. Expect Fulham to make it tough but Postecoglou’s men to nick it, with a first Tottenham goal for Brennan Johnson. Tottenham 2 Fulham 1

Robbie: Fulham beat them in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, but obviously Spurs didn’t play their strongest team.

I think against Fulham in the Premier League, Spurs have won seven of their last eight.

Tottenham fans are happy with the style of football. Big Ange is doing an unbelievable job. I think Spurs will win the game and I’m loving Big Ange as well…

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Fulham 0

F365: Tottenham 3 Fulham 1

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Fulham 0