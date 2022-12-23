The Premier League is finally back and Myles Stephenson from the band Rak-Su is our challenger for the festive Boxing Day fixtures, and he’s tipping a couple of surprises, with Liverpool and Chelsea on the receiving end – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

It’s felt like forever but top-flight football returns with a bang and there are plenty of cracking games to predict, with the 10 fixtures spread over the course of three days.

Arsenal sit top of the pile after the World Cup break, but it’s north London rivals Tottenham who kick-off the Boxing Day action when they head to Brentford. Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester host Fulham, Wolves and Newcastle respectively.

There’s also a south coast clash between Southampton and Brighton, while Aston Villa host Liverpool in the teatime kick-off and the table-topping Gunners take on West Ham at The Emirates in the evening game.

Tuesday’s action sees Chelsea face Bournemouth, while a resurgent Manchester United host Nottingham Forest.

The final game of the three-day stretch sees Leeds United take on Manchester City in what should be a fast-paced encounter at Elland Road.

And while our latest challenger Myles sees no problems for Spurs, Arsenal, United and a rampant City, he predicts a blow for Liverpool and a big shock at Stamford Bridge. You can check out Rak-Su’s latest track right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 16

Brentford v Tottenham (Monday, 12.30pm)

Myles: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Fulham (Monday, 3pm)

Myles: 0-0

Everton v Wolves (Monday, 3pm)

Myles: 2-0

Leicester v Newcastle (Monday, 3pm)

Myles: 0-3

Southampton v Brighton (Monday, 3pm)

Myles: 0-1

Aston Villa v Liverpool (Monday, 5.30pm)

Myles: 1-1

Arsenal v West Ham (Monday, 8pm)

Myles: 3-1

Chelsea v Bournemouth (Tuesday, 5.30pm)

Myles: 1-2

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (Tuesday, 8pm)

Myles: 1-0

Leeds v Manchester City (Wednesday, 8pm)

Myles: 0-5

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Myles: I support Newcastle United because St James’ Park was the first ever stadium I got taken to. I went with my uncle and I just fell in love with the club from a young age. Watford are my local team but Newcastle will always have my heart deep down.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Myles: Alan Shearer, Charles N’Zogbia, Shay Given, Allan Saint-Maximin, Demba Ba

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Myles: We released our latest single “Neymar” during the World Cup and are currently planning our next single for early in the new year.

