Premier League Predictions: Liverpool stroll, Man Utd go back-to-back; big Aston Villa v Arsenal verdict; pressure on Pochettino skyrockets

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in the latest Predictions challenge

After a busy midweek of action we are back to the bread and butter weekend stuff as we go head-to-head with Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in Premier League Predictions, and it’s good news for Man Utd and Liverpool, Chelsea lose again, while we are a bit torn on the game between high-flying Aston Villa and Arsenal.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

Liverpool kick off the weekend in Jurgen Klopp’s favourite lunchtime slot (careful!) as they head to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

There are four games in the 3pm slate as Brighton host Burnley, Manchester United welcome Wolves to Old Trafford, Sheffield United take on Brentford, while it’s Wolves against Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

Saturday’s late game should be an absolute belter between two in-form sides as Aston Villa, fresh off beating Manchester City, welcome Arsenal to Villa Park.

Sunday’s action sees Everton and Fulham hosting Chelsea and West Ham respectively, while City will look to bounce back at Luton.

The Super Sunday showdown should be another good one too as Newcastle head to struggling Tottenham.

And, once again, there is a real mix of results across the board, with Robbie expecting wins for Man Utd and Liverpool but predicting more pain for Mauricio Pochettino and some relief for Ange Postecoglou.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Palace have some quality players, but Liverpool’s are simply better and we’re loving Alexander-Arnold in his new advanced role. Forget the 12.30 curse, this will prove another happy away-day for the Reds. Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 2

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 2

F365: Crystal Palace 0 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 1

Brighton v Burnley

TEAMtalk: The Clarets just don’t travel well, but oddly I think Brighton are one of those teams who they might just be able to impose their game upon. Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Burnley 1

F365: Brighton 2 Burnley 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Burnley 0

Manchester United v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: It’s a must-win for Man Utd and Ten Hag and they’ve largely done well in these sort of fixtures this season. I don’t think it’ll be pretty though. Man Utd 1 Bournemouth 0

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 Bournemouth 0

F365: Man Utd 2 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2 Bournemouth 1

Sheffield United v Brentford

TEAMtalk: New manager bounce? They’ll never have a better chance and I think Chris Wilder can help his gutsy side bag a draw. Sheff Utd 2 Brentford 2

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 Brentford 0

F365: Sheff Utd 1 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Brentford 3

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Gary O’Neil’s side have been better than their current mid-table position suggests and I think they can edge a tight game. Wolves 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Nott’m Forest 1

F365: Wolves 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Aston Villa v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: The match of the weekend and we’re expecting plenty of goals. Arsenal showed their grit in winning at Luton but might just come unstuck here. Aston Villa 3 Arsenal 2

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 2

F365: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 2

Everton v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Two teams with points to prove and two who will be desperate not to lose. Neither of them will in a match you won’t want to watch again in a hurry. Everton 0 Chelsea 0

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Chelsea 1

F365: Everton 2 Chelsea 1

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Chelsea 1

Fulham v West Ham

TEAMtalk: Both sides have shown glimpses of what they are about and I think the Hammers can claim a win, led by star man Kudus. Fulham 1 West Ham 3

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 West Ham 2

F365: Fulham 0 West Ham 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 West Ham 3

Luton v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: The Hatters have grown week by week in the Premier League and have proved themselves no pushovers at the Kenny. This might be a tough ask though in what will be a red letter fixture in their recent history. Luton 1 Man City 3

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 0 Man City 3

F365: Luton 0 Man City 4

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Man City 6

Tottenham v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Newcastle won here last season and they can certainly win again, in the battle of the Prem’s two most-injury affected squads. Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Newcastle 1

F365: Tottenham 2 Newcastle 2

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Newcastle 2