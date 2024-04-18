Premier League Predictions: Liverpool stunned to leave Arsenal sitting pretty; Villa cement Champions League spot

TT take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in Premier League Predictions

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, with Liverpool and Arsenal both facing tricky tests in the title race while it’s great news for Aston Villa in their bid to finish fourth.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

Only the seven Premier League games this weekend, with the FA Cup semi-finals taking place at Wembley on Saturday and Sunday.

And, just for a bit of added fun, we also think Manchester City will beat Chelsea 3-1 and Manchester United will edge out Coventry 2-1, leaving the small matter of a Manchester derby in the final on May 25.

Luton v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Luton put in another impressive attacking display but their problems in defence that have plagued them all season play into the Bees’ hands. Luton 2 Brentford 3

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 1 Brentford 1

F365: Luton 2 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Luton 2 Brentford 2

Sheffield United v Burnley

TEAMtalk: Two sides who are destined for relegation despite a slight upturn in form, home advantage plays into the Blades’ hands to help them to a rare victory. Sheff Utd 2 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0 Burnley 1

F365: Sheff Utd 1 Burnley 1

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Burnley 1

Wolves v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Arsenal respond to their costly defeat against Aston Villa and Champions League exit with an emphatic performance at Molineux. They go back to top spot in the table, with their title chances still very much alive. Wolves 1 Arsenal 4

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 0 Arsenal 2

F365: Wolves 1 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Arsenal 1

Everton v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: One win in 15 games makes dismal reading for Evertonians and the Toffees fail to improve on that but manage to hold on to a draw in a crucial relegation six-pointer. El Deducto. Everton 1 Nott’m Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 1 Nott’m Forest 2

F365: Everton 1 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Nott’m Forest 3

Aston Villa v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Buoyed by their impressive win over Arsenal, Unai Emery’s side deliver a fantastic performance against the Cherries. Champions League qualification now looks inevitable. Villa 3 Bournemouth 0

Robbie’s Pick: Villa 2 Bournemouth 1

F365: Villa 3 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Villa 3 Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace v West Ham

TEAMtalk: Oliver Glasner’s side put in a spirited performance following their victory over Liverpool at Anfield but the Europe-chasing Hammers hold them to a draw. Crystal Palace 1 West Ham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 1

F365: Crystal Palace 0 West Ham 2

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 1

Fulham v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Liverpool respond to their costly defeat to the Eagles with a huge win at Craven Cottage. Man City drop to third in the table with a game in hand on their two title rivals. Fulham 1 Liverpool 3

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Liverpool 1

F365: Fulham 0 Liverpool 1

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Liverpool 2