Predictions: Liverpool to edge Tottenham in thriller; Watford rise continues

Liverpool can overcome Tottenham in a close encounter, Watford will dump Bournemouth in big trouble, while Man Utd, Man City and Leicester are tipped to win again.

This time, bass playing Manchester City supporter Ross McNae from the Scottish band Twin Atlantic is in the hotseat. But can he get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, our challengers were Swedish Manchester United fan Tobtok and his manager/current collaborator Adam Griffin, a Norwich supporter -with everyone having something of a mixed bag and completely getting Man Utd’s result wrong.

Matchday 22

Sheffield United v West Ham (Friday, 8pm)

Ross: 2-2

Marshy: 1-0

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (12.30pm)

Ross: 1-2

Marshy: 0-1

Chelsea v Burnley

Ross: 3-0

Marshy: 2-1

Everton v Brighton

Ross: 2-1

Marshy: 2-1

Leicester v Southampton

Ross: 2-0

Marshy: 4-1

Manchester United v Norwich

Ross: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

Wolves v Newcastle

Ross: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Ross: 1-3

Marshy: 2-3

Bournemouth v Watford (Sunday, 2pm)

Ross: 0-2

Marshy: 1-2

Aston Villa v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Ross: 0-3

Marshy: 1-5

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ross: Most people in Scotland have an English team they end up following because the Premier League is the best league the world. I fell into supporting Man City because as a youngster I loved their kappa tops and Georgi Kinkladze who was absurd.

My favourite memory is of course Aguero’s title winning goal against QPR in the dying seconds to keep the title away from Man Utd.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Ross: Kinkladze, Aguero, Yaya, De Bruyne, David Silva

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Ross: The squad is nearly unplayable on their day. So much depth. Foden is proving the trust that Pep has put in him and realising why he’s stayed when other youngsters have left.

We can play with no strikers and win, or with Aguero or Jesus up front and dominate teams too. A lot of options.

There has just been injury issues at the back we’ve suffered with, but the real issue this season is that Liverpool have what city had last year, and that’s the luck on their side to grind out important points earlier in the season which is why they are right out in front.

I think once Laporte is back we could get really far in the Champions League because the pressure on the league isn’t as high as the gap is so big ahead and behind.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Ross: My soft spot is actually my childhood first love in football, so it’s much more than a soft spot. Celtic are my family team. I actually got a little disenchanted with Scottish football because of the sectarian issues.

I realised I love football more than what surrounds it a few years ago, and sometimes the rivalry with rangers is too much. Growing up in Glasgow means you are surrounded by fanatics, some of who are more interested in the Queen or tradition than the football. That can get too much!

The whole band also follow Barcelona and watch them / go to see them whenever we can as it’s one of the best cities in the world!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Ross: We have a new single out now, coincidentally called Barcelona, another record called Novocaine that came out before Christmas, and our album is out January 24th.

We’re touring that all this year and making more music right now so we aren’t away for as long this time.