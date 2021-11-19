Liverpool are being tipped to cruise to victory against in-form Arsenal, while this week’s Premier League Predictions also has Manchester United bouncing back at Watford while there’s potential for a humdinger as Tottenham host Leeds.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from Edinburgh indie heroes Retro Video Club, who are die-hard Hibernian supporters! Listen to their new song ‘Boys Like Me’ on YouTube is here.

Can they celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Matchday 12

Leicester v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Retro Video Club: 1-3

Rob: 1-2

Aston Villa v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

RVC: 1-2

Rob: 2-1

Burnley v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

RVC: 1-2

Rob: 1-1

Newcastle v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

RVC: 2-2

Rob: 1-2

Norwich v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

RVC: 0-2

Rob: 2-2

Watford v Manchester United (Saturday, 3pm)

RVC: 1-3

Rob: 1-4

Wolves v West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

RVC: 0-3

Rob: 1-2

Liverpool v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

RVC: 4-1

Rob: 3-1

Manchester City v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

RVC: 3-0

Rob: 4-1

Tottenham v Leeds (Sunday, 4.30pm)

RVC: 2-2

Rob: 3-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Hibernian and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

RVC: I’ve been a Hibs supporter from the moment I was born. My earliest memory of football is getting the Hibs 1999/2000 yellow away kit.

Without question my favourite memory as a fan is being at Hampden on the day we won the Scottish Cup after 114 years beating Rangers 3-2.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

RVC: 1 Derek Riordan, 2 Russell Latapy, 3 John McGinn, 4 Franck Sauzée, 5 Leigh Griffiths.

Hopes are high but freshen up needed

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

RVC: I think the squad needs a bit of a freshen up, and bolstered in certain positions. Mainly in defence and attack.

I’m hopeful we can challenge for third place, and win a cup, I think that’d be a pretty successful season for us given the current squad.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

RVC: I have a bit of a soft spot for Arsenal, mainly due to Thierry Henry. Growing up he was the best player in the premier league and that Arsenal team were incredible to watch.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

RVC: We’re about to go on our first headline tour of England which we’re buzzing for, it’s been two years in the making and to finally be going is a massive relief!

We’ve also just released a new single called ‘Boys Like Me’ that you can listen to on all the streaming sites.

