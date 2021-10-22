Predictions: No agreement on Man Utd v Liverpool clash; Tottenham lose

Our Premier League Predictions this week sees a slight difference of opinion on the big Man Utd v Liverpool clash, while Tottenham will lose yet another London derby, Arsenal make it back-to-back home wins and Newcastle start life without Steve Bruce with a victory.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from Nottingham-based and Celtic mad The Chase. Their current single, Death of Me, is out now with the official music video launching last week – can frontman Tyler celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Last time out, rapper Jords was in the hotseat. Between us, there were quite a few decent calls, including Leicester’s win over Man Utd, a very near miss in the Arsenal game – but also some stinkers too!

Matchday 8

Arsenal v Aston Villa (Friday, 8pm)

Tyler: 2-1

Rob: 3-2

Chelsea v Norwich (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Tyler: 3-0

Rob: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Tyler: 1-1

Rob: 1-2

Everton v Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

Tyler: 2-0

Rob: 1-1

Leeds v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Tyler: 1-0

Rob: 2-1

Southampton v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Tyler: 0-0

Rob: 2-1

Brighton v Man City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Tyler: 0-3

Rob: 1-3

Brentford v Leicester (Sunday 2pm)

Tyler: 2-1

Rob: 2-2

Arsenal departure could help Spurs' pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic A potential Arsenal departure could help Spurs in their pursuit of Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, with more news on Alexander Isak and Aurelian Tchouameni.

West Ham v Tottenham (Sunday, 2pm)

Tyler: 3-2

Rob: 2-1

Man Utd v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Tyler: 1-3

Rob: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Celtic and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tyler: Me and my brother Dion (drums) are both Celtic fans, when your old man is a Celtic man you kinda have no choice in the matter. The other two band member, Luke (bass) & James (keys) don’t know the difference between a football and a baseball cap, so they won’t really have any input in this interview.

My favourite memory as a Celtic fan has got to be when me and a few other of the Bhoys headed over to Romania to watch Celtic v Cluj, the game wasn’t great, we lost in the end but seeing the amazing support that Celtic bring to every single game was phenomenal. Oh and of course whenever we beat that other Glasgow team who play in Blue.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Tyler: Definitely got to be: Henrick Larsson, Neil Lennon, Paddy McCourt, Kyogo and Nakamura.

Faith in Ange as Celtic rebuild

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Tyler: We’re in a massive rebuild at the minute so things have been a bit up and down recently. But I’ve definitely got faith in Ange, I think he will bring massive success to the club. He’s certainly made every game more entertaining.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Tyler: Any team who plays against Rangers!

As we’re from Nottingham we do have a soft spot for both Notts County & Nottingham Forest…and our manager is a Sheffield United Blade, so we’ve got to give them a shout-out too.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Tyler: We’ve had such a great year so far, the support has been phenomenal. We sold out our biggest headliner to date at Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, we’ve played the Isle of Wight festival, had sold-out shows in Glasgow & Manchester and have recently had our latest single featured on ITV Sport for the Darts European Championship. Everything seems to be on the up at the moment and we can’t wait for what’s next. We’d like to thank everyone who has bought merchandise, tickets and our music, big things are coming in 2022!!!! Watch this space…

Stream ‘Death of Me’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

The Chase are on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram