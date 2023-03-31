Predictions: Liverpool top-four hopes derailed at City; Man Utd put Newcastle in their place; Leeds woe; Southampton shock

Liverpool fan Owen Eves, of the band San Quentin, takes on our Premier League Predictions challenge this weekend but it’s not good news for his club, while Manchester United fend off Newcastle’s bid to go third and there’s a huge result for Southampton at relegation rivals West Ham.

After a two-week international hiatus, the Premier League is back with a bang as the weekend kicks off with a heavyweight lunchtime tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool that is not, for once, a potential title-decider.

Pep Guardiola’s men need all three points to put some pressure back on table-topping Arsenal, while the Anfield outfit are still trying to gatecrash the top four after a hugely disappointing campaign so far.

The biggest of the Saturday 3pms is most definitely the game at The Emirates as the Gunners host Leeds in a crucial clash that has ramifications at both ends of the table.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Bournemouth host Fulham, Brentford head to Brighton, Palace welcome Leicester to Selhurst Park and Nottingham Forest face Wolves. The late game sees Chelsea take on Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Sunday’s action starts with a big six-pointer at the bottom as West Ham host Southampton before a big top-four tussle between Newcastle and Manchester United.

The long weekend wraps up with Tottenham, fresh from parting ways with Antonio Conte, heading to Merseyside to face Everton.

And our latest challenger Owen has tipped up important wins for the top two, while Liverpool’s top-four push is derailed, Manchester United create some breathing space between themselves and Newcastle and Southampton get a huge three points at the London Stadium. You can check out San Quentin’s latest track ‘You’re Lost’ right here.

Premier League – Matchday 28

Manchester City v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Owen: 2-1

Arsenal v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Owen: 3-0

Bournemouth v Fulham (Saturday, 3pm)

Owen: 0-0

Brighton v Brentford (Saturday, 3pm)

Owen: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Owen: 0-2

Nottingham Forest v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Owen: 1-1

Chelsea v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Owen: 1-2

West Ham v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

Owen: 1-2

Newcastle v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Owen: 0-2

Everton v Tottenham (Monday, 8pm)

Owen: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Owen: I support Liverpool but to be honest I can’t remember a time I decided. All I can remember growing up is supporting Liverpool. Most of my family support Arsenal so it seems odd that I support a northern team but that’s what happened, haha.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Owen…

Fernando Torres – Favourite player ever growing up

Steven Gerrard – Club legend, not much more you can say

Virgil van Dijk – Rolls Royce. Saw him live once and it was amazing

Xabi Alonso – The pass master

Bobby Firmino – Bobby dazzler, can’t say anything more. So gutted he is going but I understand

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Owen: Right now we are in a very good place, writing some of the best songs we have and also working on mastering our live game to bring the biggest party to every show.

We have some great gigs coming up in London, York, Stockton, Nottingham and Liverpool which is great for us because we cannot wait to get back on the road.

