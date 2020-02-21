Liverpool can ensure David Moyes’ return to Merseyside is a thoroughly-miserable one, while apprentice is predicted to beat master as Chelsea hot Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This time, Josh, the lead vocalist of the band Birthday Card is in the hotseat. Can the West Ham fan get the better of Marshy?

Last time out, Liverpool fan and lead vocalist from King Calaway, Simon, was in the hotseat – with both nailing quite a few satisfying results.

Matchday 27

Chelsea v Tottenham (12.30pm)

Josh: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Burnley v Bournemouth

Josh: 2-0

Marshy: 1-0

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Josh: 1-1

Marshy: 0-0

Sheffield Utd v Brighton

Josh: 1-0

Marshy: 2-0

Southampton v Aston Villa

Josh: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Leicester v Man City (5.30pm)

Josh: 1-3

Marshy: 1-2

Man Utd v Watford (Sunday, 2pm)

Josh: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Wolves v Norwich (Sunday, 2pm)

Josh: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Arsenal v Everton (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Josh: 0-0

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v West Ham (Monday, 8pm)

Josh: 4-1 (I’m being generous here, giving us a goal; this could genuinely be double figures for Liverpool!)

Marshy: 3-0

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Josh: My dad supports West Ham so I had no choice really. My favourite memory would be watching us beat Blackpool at Wembley to get promoted through the Play Offs. Either that or the last goal at Upton Park – Winston Reid’s header against Man United.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite 5 players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Josh: Paolo Di Canio, Dimitri Payet, Scott Parker, Michail Antonio, Carlton Cole

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Josh: On paper we have a strong starting 11 but the amount of injuries we get each season is a joke. I’m excited to see Jarrod Bowen play, hopefully he can hit the ground running. This season is obviously a write off now – I’m just hoping we stay up.

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Josh: I lived in Brighton for a year or so, so it would probably be them.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Josh: We’re writing loads of new material at the moment – we’ll be announcing a new track very soon, so keep your eye out.