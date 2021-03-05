Manchester United’s abysmal current form will continue with a derby defeat at Man City, while this week’s Premier League Predictions thinks Leeds will lose at West Ham, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will pick up much-needed wins.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is legendary Travis bass player Dougie Payne. Can the Rangers supporter – whose new track Waving at the Window– get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out DJ Navos took us on. To be fair, it wasn’t the best of weeks for either!

Matchday 28

Burnley v Arsenal (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Dougie: 0-2

Marshy: 1-1

Sheffield United v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Dougie: 0-1

Marshy: 1-0

Aston Villa v Wolves (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Dougie: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Brighton v Leicester (Saturday, 8pm)

Dougie: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

West Brom v Newcastle (Sunday, 12pm)

Dougie: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Fulham (Sunday, 2pm)

Dougie: 2-0

Marshy: 2-0

Manchester City v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Dougie: 3-1

Marshy: 2-0

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Dougie: 2-0

Marshy: 3-1

Chelsea v Everton (Monday, 6pm)

Dougie: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

West Ham v Leeds (Monday, 8pm)

Dougie: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Gers and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Dougie: I actually went through various teams when I was little, my family had no particular team that I had to follow. I liked Forest first because they won the European Cups and then I liked Liverpool mostly because of Kenny Dalglish.

A lot of my pals liked Celtic and Aberdeen, but I remember watching a Scottish cup game when I was about 9 or 10 and seeing Davie Cooper play for the first time and I decided then I was Rangers fan.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Dougie: Davie Cooper, Ally McCoist, Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne and Allan McGregor. (It’s a close call with “the goalie’ but Greegs signed a pair of gloves for my wee boy so he’s in!)

Great time to be a Rangers fan again

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Dougie: The team are superb at the moment. They seem really strong mentally and there’s a real togtherness in the squad. We can grind out wins when we’re not at our best but we are also playing some really beautiful football. Steven Gerrard has done a fantastic job.

Hopefully we can clinch the league sooner rather later and maybe get even deeper into the Europa League.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Dougie: I have a soft spot for Partick Thistle. My kids do the football camp there during the holidays and it’s a great club.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Dougie: The band are just about to reissue our first album Good Feeling so we’ve been putting the finishing touches to that package. We have a new video coming out for the new single “Waving at the Window’.

