It’s getting to crunch time at the top and bottom of the table, but that won’t be an issue for Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race this weekend, while the battle to avoid the drop is set for more drama as Leeds get dragged into the mire after wins for Everton and Burnley in this week’s Premier League Predictions.

City, fresh from crashing out of the Champions League, host Newcastle in what should be a fairly routine win for Pep Guardiola’s men. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face a tougher test, on paper at least, against Tottenham – but they will do what they pretty much always do against Spurs – win!

Down at the bottom end of the table there’s mixed opinion on Everton’s trip to Leicester which could, in turn, leave Leeds in the lurch as they drop into the drop zone after defeat at Arsenal. A rejuvenated Burnley are set to edge away from the pack with yet another victory.

Taking us on this week is Cian McCluskey, drummer for Irish indie-rock outfit, modernlove. Cian takes on our man Rob – but how many will either get right in this week’s Premier League Predictions?

You can check out modernlove’s music right here…

Last time out Dave King from beloved Celtic rock band Flogging Molly was in the hotseat. You can check out how Dave and Rob both got on right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 36

Brentford v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Cian: 0-0

Rob: 2-2

Burnley v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Cian: 1-0

Rob: 2-1

Chelsea v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Cian: 2-0

Rob: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

Cian: 2-0

Rob: 2-1

Brighton v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Cian: 3-2

Rob: 1-2

Liverpool v Tottenham (Saturday, 7.45pm)

Cian: 2-1

Rob: 3-1

Arsenal v Leeds (Sunday, 2pm)

Cian: 2-0

Rob: 2-1

Leicester v Everton (Sunday, 2pm)

Cian: 3-0

Rob: 1-2

Norwich v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Cian: 0-2

Rob: 1-2

Manchester City v Newcastle (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Cian: 4-0

Rob: 3-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Cian: My dad was a massive Liverpool fan, you weren’t allowed to support anyone else if you wanted to get into football. My first memory as a Liverpool fan is Istanbul 2005. My fondest one is definitely winning the league in 2020.

Favourite memory is being at Old Trafford with my wife Bridget. On this particular occasion we were sat next to the dugout and got to shake Sir Alex’s hand. It was his 25th anniversary at the club. They also unveiled Sir Alex Ferguson Stand that day.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Cian: Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fernando Torres, Bobby Firmino. The current squad has 7 or 8 all time great Liverpool players in it.

This Liverpool team – simply the best

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Cian: This is definitely the best Liverpool team I’ve seen in my lifetime, we haven’t been great for most of my life so it’s really amazing to be able to see them do so well after watching nearly 10 years of underachieving. I’m cautiously hopeful that we can win the quadruple, but I’d be happy with just the Premier League.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Cian: It might be a weird one as a Liverpool fan but I have a soft spot for Arsenal. Growing up I always loved their teams, with Henry, Bergkamp, Pires and Fabregas. I used to really enjoy watching them when Liverpool were finishing 7th. Also Danny in our band supports them so I can’t dislike them too much.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Cian: We’ve been flat out recording and releasing music. We’re getting ready to release more music and head out on our debut headline tour later on this year.

Stream ‘Don’t Wanna’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

modernlove are on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram