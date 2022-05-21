It’s the final weekend of the Premier League season and rarely has there been so much still to play for, with the title, the final Champions League spot and relegation still to be decided – so let’s see how things play out in TEAMtalk’s Predictions.

Liverpool need to win against Wolves and hope current leaders Manchester City slip up at home at Aston Villa, while Arsenal are looking for a favour from Norwich in the race for the top four and one of Burnley or Leeds will be going down on the final day.

The title is very much City’s to lose and we really cannot see them slipping up against Steven Gerrard’s men, while we expect some drama in the fight for fourth and there is a difference of opinion on who will be the third and final team to suffer relegation.

We’re finishing our Premier League Predictions on a real high as we take on Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden. The Manchester City fan goes head-to-head with our man Rob – but how many will either get right?

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 38

Arsenal v Everton (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 2-1

Rob: 3-0

Brentford v Leeds (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 2-0

Rob: 2-2

Brighton v West Ham (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 1-1

Rob: 2-1

Burnley v Newcastle (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 1-3

Rob: 1-2

Chelsea v Watford (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 2-0

Rob: 4-0

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 1-2

Rob: 2-1

Leicester v Southampton (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 1-0

Rob: 2-1

Liverpool v Wolves (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 2-0

Rob: 3-1

Manchester City v Aston Villa (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 3-0

Rob: 4-1

Norwich v Tottenham (Sunday, 4pm)

Tom: 0-3

Rob: 2-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tom: All of my family are Man City fans, mum’s side and my dad’s, so I had no choice really. I remember going to Maine Road with my mum and dad as a kid, the years of Dickov, Goater and Nicky Weaver. My favourite memories are Dickov’s ’99 equaliser against Gillingham, and obviously Aguero vs QPR, Joe and I were there!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Tom: Paul Dickov, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bryne, David Silva, Vincent Kompany.

Haaland the icing on the City cake

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Tom: Unreal squad now. Probably the best we’ve had, especially when Haaland joins next season. Fingers crossed we take the title on Sunday!



TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Tom: It used to be Liverpool in the noughties, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen were big heroes, however not these days! Will go with Stockport County these days as we’re always rooting for them.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Tom: We’ve just released our 4th album, which went to number 1! We’ve got festival slots and supporting the Killers coming up, Glastonbury is the pick of the summer though!

