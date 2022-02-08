There’s relief for Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United get back to winning ways, while our latest Premier League predictions sees a cruise for Liverpool, disagreement on Wolves v Arsenal and a belter at St James’ Park.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

The latest artist to feature is Tom Ford, who is a big Port Vale fan, and you can check out his music right here.



But can he celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Last time out drummer Haith from Welsh rock band CATALYSTS was in the hotseat. You can see how they both fared right here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 24

Newcastle v Everton (Tuesday 7.45pm)

Tom: 0-1

Rob: 2-2

West Ham v Watford (Tuesday, 7.45pm)

Tom: 3-0

Rob: 3-1

Burnley v Manchester United (Tuesday, 8pm)

Tom: 1-2

Rob: 1-3

Manchester City v Brentford (Wednesday, 7.45pm)

Tom: 4-0

Rob: 5-0

Norwich v Crystal Palace (Wednesday, 7.45pm)

Tom: 1-1

Rob: 1-2

Tottenham v Southampton (Wednesday, 7.45pm)

Tom: 2-0

Rob: 2-1

Aston Villa v Leeds (Wednesday, 8pm)

Klopp ready to introduce new front three Liverpool has been looking for their current three's successor's, and it seems Klopp might be ready to introduce them next season.

Tom: 2-1

Rob: 2-1

Liverpool v Leicester (Thursday, 7.45pm)

Tom: 3-1

Rob: 2-0

Wolves v Arsenal (Thursday, 7.45pm)

Tom: 1-2

Rob: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Tom: My dad was always a Vale fan and so he started taking me up to Vale Park most weekends for home games and then we’d travel around the UK for away games.

I’ll never forget seeing me and him on the TV in the crowd for an FA cup game with Liverpool.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Tom: The majority of my favorite players were back in 96/97 when Port Vale were still in the championship, so Steve Guppy, Martin Foyle, Paul Musslewhite, Lee Mills… But more currently I loved Tom Pope, especially when he scored against Man City last year!

Play-offs a realistic target for Vale

TEAMtalk: What are your thoughts about the current side and your hopes for the season?

Tom: I’ve been very optimistic since the club was bought out by a consortium of fans and the new manager Darrell Clarke has done a great job with putting together a team of new players with the more experienced veterans.

I still think we have a chance of just making the playoffs this year if they return to the same form they started the season with.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Tom: I always liked Liverpool when I was younger, purely because Patrick Berger played for them after Euro 96 and I’d supported Czech Rep in the final against Germany!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you at the moment?

Tom: I will be launching my debut EP on March 17 and I’m having an EP launch show for it on the 16th in London!

Stream ‘O Caminho’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

Tom Ford is on social media – give him a follow!

Twitter

Instagram