Premier League Predictions: Man Utd bounce back; Newcastle too good for leaky Liverpool; Tottenham win again

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, with Manchester United bouncing back with a win, Newcastle proving too strong for Liverpool and Tottenham winning again.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network are joining the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best verified tipsters.

This weekend’s action gets underway on Friday evening when Chelsea host Premier League new boys Luton before another belting set of Saturday fixtures.

Ange Postecoglou’s new-look Tottenham head to Bournemouth in the lunchtime kick-off before Arsenal host Fulham, Brentford take on Crystal Palace, Everton welcome Wolves to Goodison and Manchester United face Nottingham Forest. Saturday’s late game should be a good one as Brighton host West Ham.

Sunday’s action starts with Burnley welcoming Aston Villa to Turf Moor, while Sheffield United also host champions Manchester City. The Super Sunday contest should certainly live up to its name as Newcastle face Liverpool.

And it’s fair to say we have a real mix of scorelines across the board, with some surprising picks.

Chelsea v Luton Town

TEAMtalk: Think there will be plenty of goals in this one, with Pochettino getting a reaction from his side after the loss at West Ham. Still think Luton can bag a set-piece goal and maybe another on the break though. Chelsea 4 Luton 2.

Robbie: Chelsea take on Luton on Friday night in the Premier League. Remarkable story, what a job Rob Edwards has done and he’s coming up against the Chelsea side who have only won five of their last 31 Premier League games.

This will be six from 32 and I’ve got no doubt that Chelsea with good recruitment will start winning games.

I think this game will be to nil. I’m gonna go Chelsea to win 4-0.

F365: Chelsea 2 Luton Town 1

Tipstrr: Chelsea 3 Luton Town 0

Bournemouth v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: This should be a good watch but after impressing last weekend against Man Utd, we think Spurs will have just too much for the Cherries on the south coast. Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 2.

Robbie: Bournemouth took on Spurs back in April and it finished 3-2 to Bournemouth.

I think Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, Ange-ball, the way they played against Manchester United, Spurs fans are really happy with the style of play.

Listen, they might not win a trophy, but they’ve got a style of football now that they’re going to appreciate.

I’m going Spurs to win this game and I’m gonna go Spurs to keep a clean sheet and win 2-0.

F365: Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Tottenham 3

Arsenal v Fulham

TEAMtalk: This one could be tight for a while but we fully expect the Gunners to eventually run away with it and make it three wins from three in the league. Arsenal 3 Fulham 1.

Robbie: Arsenal take on Fulham on Saturday. The Gunners have got a great record against Fulham, they’re unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games. This will be 11, no doubt about it.

I’m gonna go Arsenal – with the attacking powers they have – to win this game and I think they’ll get goals.

“I’m going Arsenal to win 3-0.

F365: Arsenal 2 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Fulham 0

Brentford v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Think Palace will make it tough for the home side only for a late Bees winner to seal all three points for Thomas Frank’s men. Brentford 2 Crystal Palace 1.

Robbie: Brentford take on Crystal Palace. Will there be a winner in this one? If you look at the stats, the last four meetings have ended in a draw.

Crystal Palace come into this one on the back of a defeat against Arsenal on Monday night. Will they get anything at Brentford? I don’t think they will.

Both seem to score, Brentford to win 2-1.

F365: Brentford 3 Crystal Palace 0

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Crystal Palace 1

Everton v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Not expecting much from this one at all in what could be a real dogfight and reckon it will end all square on Merseyside. Everton 1 Wolves 1.

Robbie: The bottom two take on each other at Goodison Park, Everton take on Wolves.

Everton, they can’t score goals. No goals in the Premier League this season, conceding five.

Wolves also conceded five in their opening two games so defences not on top at all, attackers not on top.

Calvert Lewin out for Everton. Where are the goals going to come from for Sean Dyche and his side?

On the evidence of Wolves’ last away performance at Old Trafford, I thought they were very very good.

I’m gonna go with a narrow Wolves 1-0 win at Goodison.

F365: Everton 0 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: Everton 2 Wolves 0

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: This should be a bounce-back game for Ten Hag’s men and while Forest might hang in there for a while, United will eventually bag the win. Manchester United 2 Nottingham Forest 0.

Robbie: Well on the evidence of the stats, this should be an easy win for Manchester United.

In all competitions in the last 10 meetings between these two sides, Manchester United have won 10.

They’re not playing well. They got three points against Wolves. They didn’t get any against Spurs.

Nottingham Forest scored at the Emirates. I said that score and I think they’ll score in this one as well. But I just think Manchester United, who aren’t playing well, will nick this one 2-1.

F365: Manchester United 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Tipstrr: Manchester United 4 Nottingham Forest 0

Brighton v West Ham

TEAMtalk: Brighton are absolutely flying at the moment and although the Hammers had a good win over Chelsea last time out, they will sink to defeat on the south coast. Brighton 3 West Ham 1.

Robbie: Brighton, eight goals in the Premier League, top scorers in the Premier League take on a West Ham side who are winless in their last 12 matches against Brighton.

The last time West Ham beat Brighton, this was a Championship game. Since then West Ham have won a European trophy, Brighton have got into Europe, both teams doing really really well.

But, De Zerbi, what a job he’s doing. I’m gonna go with a Brighton win to make it three from three. I’m going Brighton to win 2-1.

F365: Brighton 3 West Ham 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 West Ham 1

Burnley v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: As much as Villa struggled in their season-opening loss at Newcastle they were the complete opposite against Everton and looked devastating on the break in the game. Burnley 1 Aston Villa 2.

Robbie: Burnley take on Aston Villa. You expect goals in this one, there’s been goals in every game Aston Villa has played this season.

They conceded five up in Newcastle, scored four against Everton, scored five in the Europa Conference League qualifier against Hibs. There will be goals.

Burnley at Turf Moor, at the start of the season these at the games which Vincent Kompany will have looked at. A home game against Aston Villa, can we take anything out of the game?

I don’t think they will. Unai Emery has got a fantastic team playing great football, dynamic football scoring goals. I’m going with a Villa away win, 3-1.

F365: Burnley 0 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Aston Villa 2

Sheffield United v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: There will be plenty of huff and puff from the Blades but all the quality will come from the champions as they ease to victory at Bramall Lane with another Haaland double on the board. Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 4.

Robbie: Man City won five straight games against Sheffield United, make this six. Listen, the atmosphere at Bramall Lane or be pumping, but Manchester City will be going there looking to score goals.

I think they’ll keep a clean sheet and we’re gonna go Man City to win 3-0.

F365: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 4

Tipstrr: Sheffield United 0 Manchester City 4

Newcastle v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: This will be a close one between two good sides but just think Liverpool look that bit more vulnerable at the back and the home side will take advantage of that. Newcastle 2 Liverpool 1.

Robbie: Newcastle take on Liverpool and they’ll be looking to break that record of not winning against Liverpool in their last 13 games, but this is a different Newcastle.

Newcastle’s last win came back in 2015. But you’ve got to expect goals, with Liverpool in transition on the counter.

So you’ve got to be looking at Salah to get a goal away from home. But, I’m gonna go with Newcastle to win 2-1.

F365: Newcastle 3 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 Liverpool 1