Premier League Predictions: Man Utd facing nightmare at Newcastle; Tottenham trouncing on the cards; Liverpool flatten Fulham

We take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions game, with Man City tipped to maul injury-hit Tottenham, there are goals galore for Liverpool and only Robbie sees Manchester United not tasting defeat at Newcastle.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

There’s a straight split of games this weekend with five on Saturday and then five on Sunday.

There are three games at 3pm on Saturday, with no early contest, as Arsenal host Wolves, Brentford take on Luton and there’s a massive clash down at the bottom as Burnley welcome Sheffield United to Turf Moor.

Nottingham Forest welcome Everton in the tea-time kick-off before a bonus evening game sees Newcastle and Man Utd going head-to-head.

Sunday’s action features Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Brighton, Liverpool v Fulham and West Ham v Crystal Palace, with all games starting at 2pm.

The Super Sunday showdown would have been a cracker if Tottenham had any players left as they head for a daunting trip to Manchester City.

And, once again, there is a real difference of opinion across the board on numerous games, although it looks like City will really put injury-hit Spurs to the sword.

Arsenal v Wolves

TEAMtalk: The visitors will probably make it difficult for the Gunners for a while before Arteta’s men eventually pull through. Just hope there are no dodgy VAR decisions for Gary O’Neil to digest yet again! Arsenal 3 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Wolves 0

F365: Arsenal 2 Wolves 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Wolves 1

Brentford v Luton

TEAMtalk: This should be a pretty routine home win for the Bees but they end up relying on a late strike to make sure of victory. Brentford 2 Luton 0

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Luton 0

F365: Brentford 3 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 2 Luton 0

Burnley v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: A massive game for both clubs down at the bottom of the table but a narrow win for the home side sees them leapfrog the Blades and climb off the bottom. Burnley 2 Sheff Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 2 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Burnley 0 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Sheff Utd 1

Nottingham Forest v Everton

TEAMtalk: It’s all doom and gloom for the Toffees at the moment after their points deduction and then their home mauling by Man Utd. However, they bounce back at the City Ground to earn a point. Nott’m Forest 1 Everton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 2 Everton 1

F365: Nott’m Forest 2 Everton 2

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 3 Everton 0

Newcastle v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Having thumped Chelsea last weekend and then being literally robbed of a Champions League win at PSG in midweek, Eddie Howe’s men continue their good form by sinking the inconsistent Red Devils. Newcastle 2 Man Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Man Utd 2

F365: Newcastle 3 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 Man Utd 2

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Villa were a tad fortunate to get all three points at Tottenham last weekend but were clinical when it mattered most. Expect the same again on the south coast as Unai Emery’s men secure another three points. Bournemouth 1 Aston Villa 2

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 2

F365: Bournemouth 1 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 2

Chelsea v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Mauricio Pochettino was fuming with his side after their mauling at Newcastle last weekend and will get a response, although it won’t quite be good enough to sink the Seagulls. Chelsea 2 Brighton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Brighton 1

F365: Chelsea 2 Brighton 2

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Brighton 1

Liverpool v Fulham

TEAMtalk: After holding champions Man City last weekend, the Reds continue their good Premier League form with a routine win over the Cottagers. Liverpool 3 Fulham 0

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Fulham 0

F365: Liverpool 5 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 4 Fulham 0

West Ham v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: It’s been a bit of an up and down season for the Hammers so far but they will be too strong for a toothless Palace outfit. West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 0

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 0

F365: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Manchester City v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: If Tottenham attack they will surely be ripped to shreds by leaving City too much space. If they opt to sit in and defend there is every chance, with the defence they currently have available, they will still be ripped to shreds. Basically, this probably won’t be a good watch for Ange. Man City 4 Tottenham 1

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 4 Tottenham 0

F365: Man City 4 Tottenham 1

Tipstrr: Man City 4 Tottenham 2