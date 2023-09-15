Premier League Predictions: Man Utd humbled at home; Merseyside stroll for Arsenal; Szoboszlai to shine in Liverpool win

We take on Robbie Savage again in TEAMtalk Predictions

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, with more woe for Manchester United on the cards, while Arsenal will be too strong for Everton and Liverpool will cruise to victory at Molineux.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook, Planet Sport Bet, as an ambassador. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

After a two-week international break, the Premier League is back with a bang with seven games on Saturday, a double-header on Sunday and the Monday night football.

Molineux hosts the first clash of the weekend as Wolves welcome Liverpool, while there a couple of tasty 3pm clashes as Manchester United take on Brighton and Manchester City head to West Ham.

The Saturday evening game should also be a good one as Newcastle host Brentford before Bournemouth and Chelsea and Everton and Arsenal go head-to-head on Sunday.

The Monday night action sees Burnley scrapping for points as they head to Nottingham Forest.

And it’s fair to say we have another mix of scorelines across the board, with some surprising tips.

Wolves v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: The thinking is that Liverpool could be a bit sluggish coming off an international break but will score a goal in each half for a comfortable win. Wolves 0 Liverpool 2

Robbie: Liverpool are in fine form, and will win again. You know Jurgen Klopp’s team is in a transitional period, they’ve integrated young dynamic midfielders and they look really good.

Szoboszlai is a fantastic signing and I think he’ll get a goal in an away win for Liverpool.

I’m going Liverpool to win 2-0 and Szobosliai to get a goal.

F365: Wolves 0 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Wolves 0 Liverpool 3

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: This should be a fairly comfortable win for the home side but we think it will take a late goal to put the icing on the cake as Palace push for an equaliser. Aston Villa 3 Crystal Palace 1

Robbie: Villa being at home, the Anfield result was a little bit of a blip for Unai Emery’s side.

They’ve got a European week coming up, so with this game it’s imperative that they can get on that momentum again.

Palace will be a great threat on the counter-attack and will score but I think Villa are scoring goals for fun this season and will get more. I’m going Aston Villa 2 Crystal Palace 1.

F365: Aston Villa 2 Crystal Palace 1

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 2 Crystal Palace 0

Fulham v Luton

TEAMtalk: The visitors might keep this one tight for a while before the Cottagers eventually run away with it. Fulham 3 Luton 0

Robbie: We won’t see a repeat of the 7-0 scoreline when these two teams met last time, but I think we’ll see a repeat of the result. I think Fulham will win and get goals.

But, these are the games that if Luton had any chance of staying up whatsoever, they’ve at least got to try and get a draw. When they played the top teams in the league people will say they’ve got no chance of winning those games.

So these are the games which Rob Edwards would have identified to try and get points out of.

He’ll try and get points out of every game, but these games in particular, he’d be looking to get points.

But I don’t think they will. So Fulham at home and I’m going 3-0.

F365: Fulham 2 Luton 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 2 Luton 1

Manchester United v Brighton

TEAMtalk: This should be a humdinger and we think the Seagulls could take advantage of an injury-hit United defence, especially if Evan Ferguson is passed fit. Man Utd 2 Brighton 3

Robbie: Let’s not forget last year Brighton did the double over Manchester United and I think they’ll win this one at Old Trafford too.

Manchester United aren’t playing well at all. Okay, they’ve got six points on the board. But you know, realistically they’re lucky to have six points on the board.

I think this Brighton side away from home will play in transition. Remember Mitoma’s goal at Wolves, it was fantastic from that left-hand side.

I think Mitoma will be on the scoresheet and I’m gonna go with a Brighton 2-1 away win.



F365: Man Utd 1 Brighton 1

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2 Brighton 2

Tottenham v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Ange-Ball might be a little slow to get going after the international break but Spurs will eventually come through, with two more goals for central striker Son Heung-min and a debut strike late on from new boy Brennan Johnson. Tottenham 4 Sheff Utd 1

Robbie: Let’s not forget in the FA Cup Sheffield United beat Spurs 1-0. But ‘Ange-ball’ is doing really really well with Richarlison, Kulusevski and Son.

Maddison is in fine form for Spurs playing on that left-hand side of the midfield three, but I think that suits him. In his time at Leicester he played on the right and drifted in. Big Ange has just changed slightly with Maddison on the left-hand side. I think he’s in fine form.

I’m going to go with a Spurs win. Let’s not forget they beat Sheffield United 4-0 back in the Premier League in May 2021.

I think they’ll win this game and win this game to nil. Maddison to score in a 2-0 Spurs win.

F365: Tottenham 3 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Tottenham 5 Sheff Utd 0

West Ham v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: Another belter here with the Hammers running City close before succumbing to that man Erling Haaland again. West Ham 2 Manchester City 3

Robbie: West Ham haven’t beaten City in the league since 2015 and they’ve only won two of the last 30 competitive games against Man City which is unbelievable.

Remember this game was very early on at the start of last season and Haaland got two goals. I think he will get another one here.

But let’s be fair, this is a kind of Super Cup in the Premier League, with the champions of Europe in the Champions League and the champions of Europe in the Europa Conference League.

I’m going to go with Haaland to get on the scoresheet in a Man City win. I’m going 2-0 Man City once again.

F365: West Ham 1 Manchester City 3

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Manchester City 3

Newcastle v Brentford

TEAMtalk: A fairly routine win for Eddie Howe’s men as they strike twice and keep the Bees attack at bay, even if their mind might be on a midweek Champions League return. Newcastle 2 Brentford 0

Robbie: Can Newcastle bounce back? Before the international break, we know they got lots of goals scored against them against Brighton and Liverpool, with 10 men, came back from 1-0 down at St James’ Park to win 2-1.

So they do need to bounce back, it’s a European week in the Champions League. What a week it is going to be for these Newcastle United fans.

Brentford are unbeaten in five this season and I think they’ll go there and get something, in transition on the counter-attack as I think Newcastle will have a lot on the ball.

But I think Brentford will get a goal and I’m going to go with a 1-1 draw.

F365: Newcastle 3 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 2 Brentford 1

Bournemouth v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: We think the Cherries will pick off the visitors twice but are not strong enough at the back to keep out Mauricio Pochettino’s men in an entertaining draw. Bournemouth 2 Chelsea 2

Robbie: You certainly think from Chelsea’s perspective it’s a must-win game if they’ve got any realisation of getting Champions League football next year.

They haven’t got any European football this week, Mauricio Pochettino would have had time to work with players who didn’t go on international duty. But let’s be fair, the size of the Chelsea squad there should have been lots of people away on international duty.

So on the basis of no European football he can pick his strongest team for this game, not worrying about what happens in midweek.

So I’m gonna go with the Chelsea win, their second of the season and I’m going to go with a Chelsea 1-0 away win.

F365: Bournemouth 2 Chelsea 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 2

Everton v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: A fairly routine stroll in the park for the Gunners even though they might not be at their silky best on Merseyside. Everton 0 Arsenal 2

Robbie: There are positive signs for Everton. In the Carabao Cup they went to Doncaster and won. Beto and Danjuma looked very very lively, but this is a completely different test against an Arsenal side playing with confidence on the back of the 3-1 win against Manchester United.

Sean Dyche is going to need that Goodison Park crowd to get right behind the team like they did when he took over and they beat Arsenal last February.

They are going to need all that energy, all that emotion in this game as well.

But they can’t hit the target at home. They’ve created numerous chances at Goodison, and they’ve been unlucky in a few decisions. But for me Arsenal are going to be too good for Sean Dyche’s men.

No more goals for Everton at Goodison in this game. I’m going for a clean sheet for Arsenal and a 2-0 win.

F365: Everton 1 Arsenal 4

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Arsenal 3

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

TEAMtalk: Vincent Kompany’s men will make life tough for Forest but not quite tough enough as the home side net a narrow win. Nott’m Forest 2 Burnley 1

Robbie: These are the games that Vincent Kompany and his staff would have identified to get points out of, no question about that.

A bit like Luton against Fulham this weekend, this is a game where Burnley need to take points.

It’s not been a great start for Burnley, Steve Cooper on the other hand, that win at Stamford Bridge was brilliant.

They’ve got some very good players, but they’ve lost Brennan Johnson which is a huge loss in my opinion.

But on the back of Forest signing lots of good players, I think they will beat Burnley and I’m going with a reverse of the scoreline in the Carabao Cup. Forest 1 Burnley 0.

F365: Nottingham Forest 2 Burnley 1

Tipstrr: Nottingham Forest 2 Burnley 0