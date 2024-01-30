Premier League Predictions: Man Utd misery at Molineux; big Liverpool v Chelsea verdict; Arsenal in cruise control

After a glorious VAR-free FA Cup weekend we are back to Premier League Predictions for a full set of midweek games as TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr, with everyone in agreement over Manchester United’s trip to Wolves, while Liverpool will have too much for Chelsea and Arsenal cruise at Nottingham Forest.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

All 10 fixtures are spread across three nights as Arsenal kick things off on Tuesday night with a tricky trip to Forest, while Fulham and Luton host Everton and Brighton respectively, Crystal Palace take on Sheffield United and Aston Villa welcome Newcastle.

Wednesday night’s action sees Vincent Kompany return to Manchester City with his Burnley side, while Tottenham host Brentford and Liverpool will look to continue their fine form against an improving Chelsea side.

There are also two games on Thursday evening as West Ham take on Bournemouth at the London Stadium and then Manchester United head to Molineux to take on Wolves.

And, once again, there are some differences of opinion across the board, although everyone has the same scoreline at Molineux in what is not good news for Erik ten Hag.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – Tuesday, January 30

TEAMtalk: A better-organised Forest side will make a game of it for a while before the Gunners eventually pull away. Forest 1 Arsenal 3

Robbie’s Pick: Forest 1 Arsenal 3

F365: Forest 0 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Forest 0 Arsenal 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Everton – Tuesday, January 30

TEAMtalk: Marco Silva gets the better of one of his former clubs as Everton’s struggles continue at Craven Cottage. Fulham 2 Everton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 1 Everton 2

F365: Fulham 1 Everton 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 2 Everton 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Luton v Brighton – Tuesday, January 30

TEAMtalk: Was edging towards a home win but we think the visitors might nick a late leveller at Kenilworth Road. Luton 2 Brighton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 1 Brighton 0

F365: Luton 2 Brighton 2

Tipstrr: Luton 1 Brighton 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United – Tuesday, January 30

TEAMtalk: Palace should have enough in the tank at Selhurst to get past the battling Blades. Crystal Palace 2 Sheff Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 2 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Crystal Palace 2 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2 Sheff Utd 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Aston Villa v Newcastle – Tuesday, January 30

TEAMtalk: Just fancy Villa to get a narrow win in this one and bolster their top-four hopes. Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 1

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

F365: Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 1

Manchester City v Burnley – Wednesday, January 31

TEAMtalk: Routine win for a City side that are flying as they welcome club legend Vincent Kompany back to The Etihad. Man City 5 Burnley 0

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 4 Burnley 0

F365: Man City 5 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Man City 5 Burnley 0

Tottenham v Brentford – Wednesday, January 31

TEAMtalk: Goals, goals, goals as Spurs edge out the Bees, with Ivan Toney certain to score at least one against one of the clubs who have chased him. Tottenham 3 Brentford 2

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Brentford 1

F365: Tottenham 2 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Brentford 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Liverpool v Chelsea – Wednesday, January 31

TEAMtalk: No Salah, no problem for Klopp’s men as they see off an improving Chelsea side at Anfield. Liverpool 2 Chelsea 1

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 1

F365: Liverpool 3 Chelsea 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Bournemouth – Thursday, February 1

TEAMtalk: This just has a feeling of a 3-2 and we could easily have gone the other way but think the Cherries might just pinch it. West Ham 2 Bournemouth 3

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Bournemouth 2

F365: West Ham 2 Bournemouth 0

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Bournemouth 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Wolves v Manchester United – Thursday, February 1

TEAMtalk: Gary O’Neil just has this Wolves side so well drilled and they always up their level against the big boys at home. No change to that as they deal Ten Hag another blow to United’s fading top-four hopes. Wolves 2 Man Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Man Utd 1

F365: Wolves 2 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Man Utd 1