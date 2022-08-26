This week’s challenger believes Manchester United will make it back-to-back wins against Southampton, while Liverpool will have a battle on their hands against Bournemouth but north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham will both grab three points in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Erik ten Hag’s side bounced back from their opening two defeats with a tremendous display against a below-par Liverpool side last time out and are backed to win again at St Mary’s, although not by much, while Liverpool will grab their first win of the campaign but not have things all their own way against the Cherries at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Everton will remain winless in the league, there’s a tasty draw between Brighton and Leeds, a comfortable win for Chelsea, Manchester City will hit five and the Gunners make it four from four.

Turning to Sunday’s action and Villa and West Ham are tipped to share a four-goal thriller, while Newcastle will edge out Wolves.

And in the final game of the weekend, our latest challenger, Man Utd fan Guus ter Braak of The Howlers, thinks Spurs will cruise to victory at Forest. You can check out The Howlers here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 4

Southampton v Manchester United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Guus: 2-3

Brentford v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Guus: 2-1

Brighton v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Guus: 2-2

Chelsea v Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

Guus: 3-1

Liverpool v Bournemouth (Saturday, 3pm)

Guus: 2-1

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Guus: 5-1

Arsenal v Fulham (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Guus: 2-1

Aston Villa v West Ham (Sunday, 2pm)

Guus: 2-2

Wolves v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm)

Guus: 1-2

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Guus: 0-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Guus: I remember watching the Champions League final 2008 which was the first late-night game I was allowed to watch until the end.

As a little Dutch boy I was obviously rooting for the legend that is Edwin van der Sar who ended up being the hero after pens, so I’ve been supporting Man Utd as my English side ever since.

Dutch trio made their Old Trafford mark

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Guus: I’ve got to go with Jaap Stam, Van Nistelrooy, and Van der Sar! And then George Best and Cantona just because rock’n’roll init?

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Guus: Our UK tour starts August 31! New EP is out end of September….. and then our debut recording Album begins.



