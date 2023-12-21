Premier League Predictions: Man Utd sink to another defeat, big disagreement on Liverpool v Arsenal; Aston Villa hit top spot

The festive run of fixtures gets underway from Thursday evening as TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, with Villa hitting top spot, another step backward for Manchester United and disagreement over the big Liverpool v Arsenal clash.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

The ‘A23 derby’ between Crystal Palace and Brighton kicks off the proceedings on Thursday evening before high-flying Aston Villa host Sheffield United 24 hours later with a chance to hit top spot.

There are six games on Saturday, starting with what should be a decent lunchtime match-up between West Ham and Manchester United at the London Stadium. Fulham and Luton host Burnley and Newcastle respectively, while Nuno’s first game in charge in charge of Forest is a home clash with Bournemouth. Tottenham take on in-form Everton in north London, while the Saturday late game should be a belter as Liverpool host leaders Arsenal.

The lone Christmas Eve clash comes from Molineux as Wolves take on Chelsea.

And, once again, there are some differences of opinion across the board, especially with the big Liverpool v Arsenal clash, while Man Utd go down at the London Stadium and Villa hit the summit after enjoying the Friday night lights.

Crystal Palace v Brighton

TEAMtalk: This is normally quite a feisty fixture and we see goals too as the two sides play out a four-goal thriller. Crystal Palace 2 Brighton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 1 Brighton 2

F365: Crystal Palace 1 Brighton 1

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2 Brighton 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Villa take the chance to hit top spot in the Premier League as they cruise to a comfortable win over Chris Wilder’s men. Aston Villa 3 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 3 Sheff Utd 0

F365: Aston Villa 4 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3 Sheff Utd 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: The Hammers were woeful in the Carabao Cup in midweek but in front of their own fans they heap a bit more pressure on Erik ten Hag. West Ham 2 Man Utd 1

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Man Utd 1

F365: West Ham 1 Man Utd 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Man Utd 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Burnley

TEAMtalk: Apart from the disaster at Newcastle, the Cottagers have been scoring goals, and plenty of them, and nothing changes here. Fulham 3 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Burnley 0

F365: Fulham 3 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Fulham 3 Burnley 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Luton v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Tough one to call this as Luton will make a game of it, but can they keep their emotions in check after last weekend. The visitors to just edge it. Luton 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 2 Newcastle 1

F365: Luton 2 Newcastle 2

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Newcastle 2

Manchester City v Brentford – Match Postponed (City playing in Club World Cup)

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Giving Forest the new manager lift here but we’re not convinced Nuno is the man who can keep them up. Nott’m Forest 2 Bournemouth 1

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 1 Bournemouth 2

F365: Nott’m Forest 0 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 2 Bournemouth 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Tottenham v Everton

TEAMtalk: Two more suspensions for Tottenham but they can be formidable at home when the crowd gets right behind them, as we saw against Newcastle. They will still probably gift the visitors a couple of goals before eventually coming out on top. Tottenham 3 Everton 2

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Everton 2

F365: Tottenham 1 Everton 1

Tipstrr: Tottenham 2 Everton 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Liverpool v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Toughest one to call this weekend and we can’t split the two teams, although Liverpool did look spectacular at times going forward against West Ham in midweek. The visitors have enough in the tank to get a point at Anfield though. Liverpool 2 Arsenal 2

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 2 Arsenal 3

F365: Liverpool 2 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Liverpool 1 Arsenal 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Wolves v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Chelsea to perform a bit of a smash-and-grab at Molineux despite Gary O’Neil getting the home side up for another visit from one of the big boys. Wolves 1 Chelsea 2

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 0 Chelsea 2

F365: Wolves 0 Chelsea 2

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Chelsea 1