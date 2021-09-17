Manchester United are backed to get the better of West Ham in a high-scoring game, Man City and Liverpool are tipped for routine wins while this week’s Premier League Predictions expects Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham to be schooled by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions for the 2021/22 season are from Max, the producer with house duo KOVEN. Their new single Say What You Want is out now – can the West Brom fan celebrate by getting one over our man Marshy?

Last time out, singer-songwriter Gavin Thorpe was in the hotseat – and there were a few decent calls, including this shout about a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Man Utd.

Matchday 5

Newcastle United v Leeds United (Friday, 8pm)

Max: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Wolves v Brentford (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Max: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Burnley v Arsenal (Saturday, 3pm)

Max: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 3pm)

Liverpool must tie Mohamed Salah down to new deal urgently Mo Salah's importance to Liverpool's success means that when it comes to contract negotiations, Liverpool should give him everything and anything he asks for.

Max: 2-0

Marshy: 3-0

Manchester City v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Max: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

Norwich v Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

Max: 0-1

Marshy: 2-1

Aston Villa v Everton (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Max: 0-1

Marshy: 1-2

Brighton v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Max: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

West Ham v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Max: 1-3

Marshy: 2-4

Tottenham v Chelsea (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Max: 1-2

Marshy: 0-3

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Baggies and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Max: My father’s side of the family are all West Brom supporters, so growing up I had amazing memories of going to many games with my family. My favourite memory would have to be not so long ago back in 2019 when I went to watch us against QPR away. Jake Livermore scoring a 94th-minute winner to make it 3-2. I immediately fell down a few rows forward in the stand in celebration, it was mayhem.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Max: I mean even though it wasn’t during my lifetime, you can’t ignore players like Bryan Robson, Cyrille Regis, Jesse Pennington. But to add two from my lifetime, I’d say Chris Brunt and Zoltan Gera!

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Valerien Ismael ‘lacks a Plan B’

Max: I think we have a strong squad, would of liked to have seen a few more signs going forward. Although at the top end of the Championship, we seem to be lacking a Plan B when our forward game doesn’t work, which the game against Millwall illustrated.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Max: I suppose if I did it’d have to be Torquay. I grew up in Cornwall, and we had family friends who lived in and supported Torquay, so every now and again we used to go for the weekend and watch a match which I had good memories from.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Max: We’ve just released a new single called ‘Say What You Want’ through UKF, that’s all I can say right now! Then apart from new music it’s just fulfilling a really busy tour schedule which includes our two sold out headline shows in london!

Stream ‘Say What You Want’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

KOVEN are on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram

Seven iconic goal celebrations, including Ronaldo, Adebayor and Sturridge