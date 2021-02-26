Manchester United can hand Thomas Tuchel his first loss as Chelsea boss, while this week’s Premier League Predictions also thinks Burnley can punish Tottenham and Liverpool can get back to winning ways at Sheffield United.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is DJ Navos. Can the Liverpool supporter – whose new track Believe Me – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out Paul Smith from the excellent Maximo Park took us on. To be fair, Marshy managed to nail Everton upsetting Liverpool and West Ham’s win over Spurs…

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Matchday 26

Manchester City v West Ham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Navos: 3-1

Marshy: 2-2

West Brom v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Navos: 1-1

Marshy: 1-1

Leeds v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Leeds United v Aston Villa Match Preview, February 27, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Leeds United and Aston Villa, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

Navos: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Newcastle v Wolves (Saturday, 2pm)

Navos: 1-2

Marshy: 1-1

Crystal Palace v Fulham (Sunday, 12pm)

Navos: 2-3

Marshy: 1-2

Leicester v Arsenal (Sunday, 12pm)

Navos: 2-1

Marshy: 2-0

Tottenham v Burnley (Sunday, 2pm)

Navos: 4-1

Marshy: 1-2

Chelsea v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Man Utd Match Preview, February 28, 2021 A look ahead to the Premier League game between Chelsea and Man Utd, including stats on form, possession, shots, cards, corners, top scorers and previous meetings.

Navos: 1-0

Marshy: 0-1

Sheffield United v Liverpool (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Navos: 1-3

Marshy: 0-1

Everton v Southampton (Monday, 8pm)

Navos: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Reds and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Navos: I support Liverpool and have done from day one. My mum and granddad are massive supporters. My favourite memory as a fan was beating Barcelona 4-0 in the year we won the champions league. Origi scoring from that amazing corner, what a time to be alive!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Navos: My favourite players have been Mane, Firmino, Michael Owen, Van Dijk and my favourite of all time (weird one I know) is Pepe Reina. I was a goalkeeper as a kid so I really looked up to him.

‘Safe to say Liverpool won’t win the league’

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Navos: I think the current team is one of if not the best squad we have had since 2004/5 season. However, right now I won’t comment on what I think of them, haha! I would love to say here that we win the league but unfortunately, as Klopp has said, I don’t think we are going to 🙁

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Navos: I have a soft spot for Sheffield United. My granddad is from Sheffield originally so I have a soft spot for the guys over there.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Navos: At this moment in time it’s a very exciting time. To go from working in Dunelm 2 months ago to now being able to call myself a full time artist and release on one of the biggest labels in the world (Island Records) is just an absolute honour and what a team of people I have around me. Im in the middle of making some VERY exciting tracks, so make sure people keep an eye out and don’t miss them!

Stream ’Believe Me’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

DJ Navos is on social media – give him a follow

Twitter

Insta