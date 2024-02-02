Premier League Predictions: Mixed opinions on big Arsenal v Liverpool clash; Man Utd win again; respite for Pochettino

TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again in our Premier League Predictions challenge, with a difference of opinion across the board on the big Arsenal v Liverpool clash, while Manchester United win again and there’s some respite for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us

Everton against Tottenham at Goodison begins another busy weekend of action, with another four games on Saturday.

Brighton take on Crystal Palace in the M23 derby, while Fulham are at Burnley and Newcastle host Luton before the late game between Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

Sunday’s action sees Bournemouth and Chelsea host Nottingham Forest and Wolves respectively, while Manchester United will look to take the momentum from their dramatic win at Molineux into a home clash with West Ham.

The Super Sunday showdown should be an absolute belter as Arsenal host table-topping Liverpool at The Emirates.

The focus then switches to Monday night as Manchester City head to Brentford in what should be another entertaining game.

And, once again, there are some differences of opinion across the board, especially at The Emirates, while it’s good news for Erik ten Hag and Pochettino and a win for Tottenham on Merseyside.

Everton v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Both clubs need the points for different reasons but Tottenham withstand an early onslaught from the home side to gain a narrow win at Goodison. Everton 1 Tottenham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 1 Tottenham 2

F365: Everton 1 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Tottenham 2

Brighton v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: The ‘M23 derby’ will likely be a close one but Brighton surely have to be better after their mauling at Luton, while Palace looked sharp in midweek but won’t quite be sharp enough on the road. Brighton 2 Crystal Palace 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Crystal Palace 2

F365: Brighton 2 Crystal Palace 0

Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Crystal Palace 1

Burnley v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Burnley have to be going for the jugular at home but that will leave gaps at the back that the Cottagers exploit in an entertaining draw. Burnley 2 Fulham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 0 Fulham 1

F365: Burnley 0 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Fulham 0

Newcastle v Luton

TEAMtalk: Luton were so good against Brighton last time out but then again so were the Magpies at Villa. Has to be home win though. Newcastle 3 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Luton 1

F365: Newcastle 3 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 3 Luton 1

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Villa’s high line paid the price in midweek but they might play a little deeper on the road, suck the Blades in and tear them apart on the counter . Sheff Utd 1 Aston Villa 3

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 Aston Villa 1

F365: Sheff Utd 1 Aston Villa 3

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Aston Villa 2

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: The Cherries have been playing really well, apart from the home drubbing by Liverpool, and should have enough to get past a better-organised Forest side under Nuno. Bournemouth 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 1 Nottingham Forest 0

F365: Bournemouth 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 3 Nottingham Forest 0

Chelsea v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Poch badly needs a win and just about gets one to ease the pressure, although we would not be at all surprised if Wolves get a point at the Bridge. Chelsea 2 Wolves 1

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 2 Wolves 1

F365: Chelsea 3 Wolves 2

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Wolves 0

Manchester United v West Ham

TEAMtalk: The Moyes formula of sitting back on the road, hoping the opposition don’t take their chances and then dealing a Hammer blow at the other end works twice. But sadly for him United actually take two of theirs. Man Utd 2 West Ham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 West Ham 1

F365: Man Utd 1 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Man Utd 3 West Ham 1

Arsenal v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Could really have gone either way on this one but Liverpool look really lively in attack, even without Salah, and just pinch the points to keep their handy gap at the top of the table. Arsenal 2 Liverpool 3

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 2

F365: Arsenal 1 Liverpool 1

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2

Brentford v Man City

TEAMtalk: Goals galore in this one but City just have too much for a galant side, with Ivan Toney on the scoresheet again. Brentford 2 Man City 4

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Man City 3

F365: Brentford 0 Man City 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Man City 4