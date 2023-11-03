Premier League Predictions: Things go from bad to worse for Man Utd; Tottenham send Poch packing on return; big Newcastle v Arsenal verdict

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr and it’s not good news for sorry Manchester United, while Mauricio Pochettino’s return to Tottenham ends badly and Newcastle v Arsenal proves tough to call.

This weekend’s action gets underway with a lunchtime clash between Fulham and Man Utd before five games in the traditional Saturday 3pm slot.

Brentford host West Ham, Crystal Palace head to Burnley, Everton face Brighton looking to improve their home form, while Manchester City will be hunting goals against Bournemouth and Sheffield United welcome Wolves to Bramall Lane.

The late game on Saturday should be a cracker as Newcastle and Arsenal go head-to-head on Tyneside before the action switches to Sunday.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa face off first before Luton Town face the daunting task of taking on Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.

The Monday night game will see a popular face returning to north London as Mauricio Pochettino brings his Chelsea side to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on high-flying Spurs. And while Poch is likely to get a largely warm reception, there will be elements of the Spurs faithful that are angry at him taking the job at Stamford Bridge.

And, once again, we have some polarising picks across the board, with Robbie tipping up more woe for Ten Hag and United while Newcastle will edge out Arsenal and there’s no revenge for Pochettino on his return to Tottenham.

Fulham v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: Man Utd are feast or famine this year, with all 10 of their league matches so far ending in victory or defeat. Fulham’s woes in front of goal having failed to adequately replace Mitrovic will cost them dearly again. Fulham 0 Man Utd 2

Robbie: Manchester United haven’t lost against Fulham in 17 games and if my maths is correct the last time Fulham beat United was back in 2009.

I think Fulham could beat them, I really do.

I know this is away from Manchester United, but the last two home games were two 3-0 defeats. I don’t think that has happened at Old Trafford since 1962 or something like that, which is quite remarkable.

It’s a huge game for Erik ten Hag and his team, but do you know what? I’m going for a Fulham home win.

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Man Utd 1

F365: Fulham 2 Man Utd 1

Tipstrr: Fulham 0 Man Utd 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brentford v West Ham

TEAMtalk: Brentford are at their best when carving teams open on the counter. However, David Moyes will neutralise that strength by having his side sit deep and deny space in behind for Mbeumo and Wissa to exploit. Brentford 1-1 West Ham.

Robbie: Last season Brentford beat West Ham twice in the league, on both occasions it was 2-0.

But things are different at West Ham. On the back of beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, what a great victory that was, 3-1, and Bowen is in fine form for West Ham.

I think it might be a role reversal. I think West Ham will win, with Bowen to get another goal.

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 0 West Ham 2

F365: Brentford 2 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 West Ham 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Burnley v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Burnley have faced tough opposition at Turf Moor this season, though have lost five from five, conceding a whopping 16 goals along the way. Palace will make it six defeats in six here with their Premier League experience shining through. Burnley 1-2 Crystal Palace.

Robbie: Burnley have got to start winning games, only four points in the Premier League and deep in a relegation battle.

When the fixtures came out these are the games that Vincent Kompany and his side would have loved to have taken points, no question about it. Palace, they could do with a win as well.

At Turf Moor I think Burnley have to win this one. Can I see them doing it? It’s a real tough one to call.

Crystal Palace in transition on the counter-attack will be good. But I just think at Turf Moor, Burnley will nick this one.

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 0

F365: Burnley 0 Crystal Palace 2

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Everton v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Everton stuffing Brighton 5-1 was one of the shocks of the season last May. There’ll be no repeat here with De Zerbi’s men out for sweet revenge. Everton 1-3 Brighton

Robbie: Well this game last season involved goals. Remember Everton went there and won 5-1, but then Brighton beat Everton 4-1 earlier in the season. So 11 goals in the last two games.

So I expect goals and there are goals in Brighton’s games. Calvert-Lewin also scored a wonderful goal against West Ham.

So I think Calvert-Lewin will get on the scoresheet again and I’m going to go for an Everton win.

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 3 Brighton 2

F365: Everton 1 Brighton 3

Tipstrr: Everton 2 Brighton 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester City v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: The only question here is how many. City will be bitterly disappointed if they don’t vastly improve their +15 goal difference against the Cherries. Man City 5-0 Bournemouth.

Robbie: The last time Bournemouth took a point off Manchester City was back in 1999.

In that season, Manchester City came to Macclesfield Town, as it was then, and got an 86th-minute winner from Shaun Goater. Look at what has happened to City and look at what has happened to Macclesfield since then.

Last season Man City put eight goals past Bournemouth, with the Cherries getting one.

I think it’ll be a 5-0 win to Manchester City. Foden has got three in three against Bournemouth. Haaland only got one of those eight goals last season.

I think Haaland for a brace in a comfortable win for Manchester City.

Robbie’s Pick: Man City 5 Bournemouth 0

F365: Man City 5 Bournemouth 0

Tipstrr: Man City 5 Bournemouth 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sheffield United v Wolves

TEAMtalk: The absence of Pedro Neto with a hamstring injury is a brutal blow for the away team here. Nonetheless, they should still have enough to secure an away draw against the winless Blades. Sheffield Utd 1-1 Wolves

Robbie: Sheffield United have just one point this season and the way they are going it will be worse than the Derby County team I played in that finished the Premier League season on 11 points. It’s quite remarkable.

I didn’t think there’d be anybody ever worse than that Derby County team I played in, but if Sheffield United continue this form they will be worse, which is quite unbelievable.

Can they win the game? I think under Gary O’Neil, Wolves will win this game. I really do.

We’ve all seen the preparation Gary O’Neill and his staff go into to prepare for a Premier League game and I think every team in the Premier League will do that.

So on this game, Wolves go to Bramall Lane, I think they’ll win it.

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 Wolves 2

F365: Sheff Utd 1 Wolves 2

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 1 Wolves 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Newcastle v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: A genuine threat to Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the season here. A 5:30pm kick-off will also guarantee St. James’ Park is rocking. Arsenal are a resilient bunch under Arteta though and the honours will be even. Newcastle 2-2 Arsenal.

Robbie: This should be the game of the weekend. Newcastle on the back of a fantastic win at Old Trafford.

Eight changes Eddie Howe made to his team just goes to show the strength in depth he has now at Newcastle, while Arsenal made changes in their defeat against West Ham.

The last five meetings, three of those games Arsenal have won 2-0. Both teams to score hasn’t happened in this fixture since 2018.

But having said that, I’m going for both teams to score. I think Newcastle with the momentum will give Arsenal their first defeat in the league.

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Arsenal 1

F365: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 1

Tipstrr: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Villa are scoring for fun right now and in Watkins and Diaby, have a front two capable of blowing teams away. Forest simply don’t have the firepower or cutting edge up front to keep pace. Forest 1-3 Villa.

Robbie: Aston Villa are in fine form, unbeaten in their last six in all competitions and scoring goals. Ollie Watkins is also in fine form, Douglas Luiz also playing well, he’s been a key player for them. What a job Unai Emery has done.

Nottingham Forest need to win this one. Their home form last season was one of the reasons they stayed in the Premier League. It’s not as good this year.

It’s a game they’ll be looking to win, but I don’t think they will.

Aston Villa, not great on the road, but I think they’ve got enough to beat Forest.

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 0 Aston Villa 2

F365: Nott’m Forest 1 Aston Villa 1

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 1 Aston Villa 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Luton v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: This is the type of fixture Luton fans will have been dreaming of when chasing promotion last season. Unfortunately for the Hatters, this will quickly turn into a nightmare. Luton 0-4 Liverpool

Robbie: Liverpool play Luton for the first time since 2008. There was a hat-trick in that game from Steven Gerrard. Will there be a hat-trick in this game? Mo Salah possibly.

I think Liverpool will go to Luton and win.

When the fixtures come out this is a game that Rob Edwards would have thought that any point will be a bonus.

I think it’ll be tough, and they’ll make a little bit of a game of it, but I think Liverpool will dominate in the end.

I’m going to go for a Liverpool win and a hat-trick for Mo Salah.

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 0 Liverpool 4

F365: Luton 0 Liverpool 3

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Liverpool 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Tottenham v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Are Spurs for real? It’s too early to say, though we’ve seen nothing from this current Chelsea team to suggest they’ll be the ones to burst Postecoglou’s bubble. Spurs go marching on. Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea

Robbie: The momentum is with Spurs, their brand of football is brilliant. People are saying can Spurs now win the Premier League?

Chelsea, they can’t score goals. I know they got a couple in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn but no goals last week against Brentford, they are struggling to score goals in the Premier League.

Will they score against Spurs? I’m not so sure they will. Look at the momentum, the way they are playing and Spurs are full of confidence.

Spurs don’t usually win this game, they’ve only won two out of the last 13. I think it’ll be three out of 14.

Big Ange to win this game, Spurs to win this game.

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Chelsea 0

F365: Tottenham 1 Chelsea 2

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Chelsea 1