Premier League Predictions: More woe for weakened Tottenham; Man Utd bounce back; Chelsea do a job on Man City

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr and there are some cracking picks – including a shock for Manchester United, more woe for Tottenham and Chelsea taking points off Manchester City.

Injury and suspension hit Tottenham open the weekend with a tricky trip to Wolves, although what sort of a back four Ange Postecoglou will stick out is anyone’s guess.

There are only three games kicking off at 3pm, with Arsenal hosting Burnley, Everton heading to Crystal Palace and Manchester United chasing a much-needed three points at home to Luton after their meltdown in Copenhagen in midweek.

The late game on Saturday sees a return for Eddie Howe to Bournemouth with his Newcastle side before five games on Sunday.

Aston Villa play host to Fulham, Sheffield United travel to Brighton off the back of their first league win of the season, Liverpool welcome Brentford and West Ham take on Nottingham Forest.

The Super Sunday clash should be a good one as Chelsea, fresh from crushing nine-man Tottenham last time out, host champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

And, once again, there is a real difference of opinion across the board on numerous games, with a straight split on Spurs’ trip to Wolves, while Robbie tops Man Utd to bounce back from their midweek loss and Chelsea to hold a rampant City!

Wolves v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: It was certainly a busy and exhausting night for Tottenham in their most recent match, the 4-1 loss to Chelsea, and having the early Saturday kick-off to contend with next may not work in their favour. But Wolves will need to show signs of improvement after becoming the first side to lose to Sheffield United this season. Wolves 1 Tottenham 2

Robbie: Tottenham have picked up injuries to key players in that defeat to Chelsea. The high-line they were playing was remarkable. Eventually Chelsea brought them down.

Wolves have won two of their last three games against Spurs so I’m gonna make this three from four purely down to Tottenham’s injuries.

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Tottenham 1

F365: Wolves 2 Tottenham 1

Tipstrr: Wolves 1 Tottenham 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Arsenal v Burnley

TEAMtalk: Arsenal are still livid with the decisions that affected them in their loss to Newcastle and after some Champions League involvement in midweek should still be fired up against a side in the relegation zone and on a five-game losing streak in all competitions. Arsenal 0 Burnley 0

Robbie: Burnley have actually got a decent record against Arsenal.

The Gunners have only won one of their last five meetings against Burnley which is quite remarkable. But they are on the back of a good win in Europe.

Burnley are really really struggling in the Premier League, I think they’re going down.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 3 Burnley 0

F365: Arsenal 3 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 3 Burnley 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Crystal Palace v Everton

TEAMtalk: There have already been a couple of goalless draws at Selhurst Park this season and Everton are not exactly prolific, so it could be another stalemate in South London. Crystal Palace 0 Everton 0.

Robbie: That was a good win for Crystal Palace against Burnley, 2-0 and keeping a clean sheet.

Palace have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League than any other side. That’s five. Can they keep a clean sheet against Everton? I’m not so sure they will.

But at Selhurst Park, the momentum, the crowd behind them, I’m gonna go with a Palace win.

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 2 Everton 1

F365: Crystal Palace 1 Everton 2

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2 Everton 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester United v Luton

TEAMtalk: As Erik ten Hag looks for where Man Utd’s next points might come from, the task of playing a recently promoted team like Luton would ordinarily seem appealing, but the Hatters gave Liverpool a tough task last weekend and the question is whether they have enough in them to replicate it against another established – even if out of sorts – side. Given the hosts’ recent form, why not?. Man Utd 1 Luton 1

Robbie: Man United will have to bounce back. An unbelievable stat if they lose this one, Man United have not lost three consecutive home games in all competitions since October 1962.

I thought for long periods of the game against Copenhagen they were the better side, I thought they played some fantastic football in that first half until the sending off.

They’ve got to beat Luton at Old Trafford. There’s no question about it. I think they will.

Luton are on the back of a fantastic draw against Liverpool, nearly won the game. I think they’ll put up a good fight, but eventually, United will break them down.

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 Luton 0

F365: Man Utd 2 Luton 0

Tipstrr: Man Utd 4 Luton 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Bournemouth v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: Back to domestic duty for Newcastle after some Champions League disappointment and back to familiar territory for Eddie Howe in the dugout. Back to winning ways, too, against a side reeling from a punishing defeat to Man City. Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie: Well, what a place to go for Newcastle because in the Premier League, they like going to Bournemouth. In the last five meetings, they’ve won two and drawn three at Bournemouth.

Yes, Newcastle have injuries, but I think Bournemouth will go down this season – which I never thought would have been the case before the start of the season.

But I think Newcastle will be looking to win, they’ve got a good record there.

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Newcastle 1

F365: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Aston Villa v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Both these sides lost to nil last week so will have to change something this time around – and may well end up cancelling each other out on Sunday. Aston Villa 1 Fulham 1

Robbie: The big thing is home advantage. Villa have now won 12 consecutive home Premier League games in a row. A brilliant record at Villa Park, a difficult place to go.

It’s going to be a tough place to go for Fulham. Losing so late on against Manchester United last weekend.

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 Fulham 0

F365: Aston Villa 2 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 2 Fulham 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brighton v Sheff Utd

TEAMtalk: It’s a dreaded Thursday to Sunday turnaround for Europa League outfit Brighton, but they should still have enough in the tank to overcome the bottom-of-the-table Blades, who may have picked up a win last week but have lost all five of their games on the road since their return to the Premier League. Brighton 2 Sheff Utd 0.

Robbie: Sheffield United will certainly fancy their chances after that late winner against Wolves.

Brighton are opponents for Sheffield United. Brighton have never beaten Sheffield United in four attempts in the Premier League.

But on the fifth attempt, Brighton will win it. Home advantage will be key.

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 3 Sheff Utd 1

F365: Brighton 2 Sheff Utd 0

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Sheff Utd 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Liverpool v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Brentford are in good form with three wins on the bounce and they will also have more rest than Europa League participants Liverpool, though the Reds will be determined to get back on track after dropping two points against Luton in their last league game. Liverpool 3 Brentford 1

Robbie: I think Liverpool will make it eight [straight wins at home against Brentford], there’s no question about that.

Although Brentford, they went to Stamford Bridge and won 2-0. That was a fantastic result for Brentford.

But I think at Anfield, a place they’ve not won at since 1937 I believe. I think that run will extend.

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 3 Brentford 1

F365: Liverpool 3 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2 Brentford 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: West Ham’s domestic form has been on the slide recently, but Forest’s win against Aston Villa last week was their first since the start of September. These two are right next to each other in the table and the Hammers will want to stay above their opponents. West Ham 2 Nott’m Forest 2

Robbie: While their home form kept them up last season, since the start of last season no team has lost more games in the Premier League away from home than Nottingham Forest – 17.

I think this will be 18. West Ham at home are good. I think they need to win under David Moyes. Therefore I think both teams will score but West Ham will win.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Nott’m Forest 1

F365: West Ham 1 Nott’m Forest 2

Tipstrr: West Ham 2 Nott’m Forest 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Chelsea v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: The two clubs who enjoyed the most comfortable wins of the previous matchday, but realistically there is still a significant enough gap between Mauricio Pochettino’s side and Pep Guardiola’s and it should show when they go head to head. Chelsea 1 Manchester City 3

Robbie: Chelsea come into this game without European football, on the back of a fantastic 4-1 win against Spurs.

Confidence in the team must be quite high. Breaking Spurs’ unbeaten record in the Premier League.

The game is at the Bridge. Obviously scoring goals has been a problem for Chelsea but they got four against Spurs.

Who’s going to stop Man City? With teams dropping points, City look like they’re going to win four in a row. No question about that.

But, I think Chelsea can cause a little bit of an upset here and it will be an upset because City are so good.

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 1

F365: Chelsea 1 Manchester City 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Manchester City 4