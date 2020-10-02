Jose Mourinho and Tottenham are being backed to get one over Manchester United, there will be another exciting Leeds game as they host Man City, while this week’s Premier League Predictions are backing Liverpool to cruise to a win at Aston Villa.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

This week’s challenger is super-group The Jaded Hearts Club, which comprises members of Muse, Jet, Blur and the Zutons. Can guitarist Jamie Davies, an Arsenal fan, get the better of our Marshy?

Last time, Jurgen Klopp’s favourite artist Jamie Webster was in the hotseat – and there was a perfect prediction from Liverpool v Arsenal.

Matchday 4

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (Saturday 12.30pm)

Jamie: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Everton v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie: 2-0

Marshy: 2-1

Leeds v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Jamie: 2-4

Marshy: 1-2

Newcastle v Burnley (Saturday, 8pm)

Jamie: 0-0

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v West Ham (Sunday, 12pm)

Jamie: 2-1

Marshy: 3-1

Southampton v West Brom (Sunday, 12pm)

Jamie: 1-0

Marshy: 2-0

Arsenal v Sheffield Utd (Sunday, 2pm)

Jamie: 3-0

Marshy: 2-0

Wolves v Fulham (Sunday, 2pm)

Jamie: 3-1

Marshy: 3-0

Manchester United v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jamie: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Aston Villa v Liverpool (Sunday, 7.15pm)

Jamie: 0-3

Marshy: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Arsenal and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jamie: My stepdad Ian first took me to Highbury around 8/9 years old. My favorite memories are pushing past everyone, all jammed in, in those historic corridors of Highbury to get your bagel in cling film served by a dinner lady… then a quick pee before you walked up those stairs and caught a glimpse of that immaculate green pitch. Then the rush down the stairs after the game, literally bouncing off stairs and people. ****, I loved Highbury!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jamie: David Rocastle. He was my obsession. Pace, skill, built like a boxer, that smile…! My music company is called ‘Rocastle’ in homage to the great man, so I see his name daily on all my credit cards and it makes me happy.

Thierry Henry. Aside from watching him every week at Highbury, that comeback goal against Leeds when we re-signed him, probably the loudest I’ve heard The Emirates!

Dennis Bergkamp. Even when he was old, you were guaranteed to see something magic every time he played and/or got the ball.

Kanu. He had dazzling feet. He was a very unusual striker but scored laughably good goals!

Santi Cazorla. Such a sad ending at Arsenal. I feel like all football fans loved him in the PL behind the hatred, hahaha!

Mesut Özil. This will wind everyone up… honestly I adore watching him play. The politics bit is boring.

Arteta needs a midfield creator

TEAMtalk: What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

Jamie: I can’t remember starting a season where I felt the squad was 95% there. Maybe one more experienced creative midfielder unless Mikel Arteta gets Ozil playing again. Arteta-ball is exciting. We’re gonna win the Premier League, of course!

TEAMtalk: Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Jamie: Weird choice but Liverpool! It’s no so much a soft spot, more of a lack of hatred.

There’s always been a quiet mutual respect between their fans and Arsenal fans. My Liverpool fan friends say nice things about us and vice versa. Spurs, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea etc is all venom.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a musician at the moment?

Jamie: Our album ‘You’ve Always Been Here’ comes out on October 2, which creates a small amount of wee-wee when I think about it!

