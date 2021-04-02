Brighton are tipped to claim a shock win at Manchester United, Leeds, West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham will claim comfortable wins, but this week’s Premier League Predictions cannot agree on the outcome of the Arsenal v Liverpool clash.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bradford’s most notorious baseline group. Can Bradford City supporters – who saw this noisey documentary go viral recently – get the better of our Marshy? Up in the hotseat is member GK.

Matchday 31

Chelsea v West Brom (Saturday 12.30pm)

GK: 3-1

Marshy: 4-0

Leeds United v Sheffield United (Saturday 3pm)

GK: 3-0

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Manchester City (Saturday, 5.30pm)

GK: 1-2

Marshy: 1-2

Arsenal v Liverpool (Saturday, 8pm)

GK: 3-2

Marshy: 2-3

Southampton v Burnley (Sunday 12pm)

GK: 1-0

Marshy: 2-1

Newcastle v Tottenham (Sunday 2.05pm)

GK: 1-4

Marshy: 0-2

Aston Villa v Fulham (Sunday 4.30pm)

GK: 2-0

Marshy: 1-1

Manchester United v Brighton (Sunday, 7.30pm)

GK: 2-0

Marshy: 1-3

Everton v Crystal Palace (Monday, 6pm)

GK: 2-1

Marshy: 1-0

Wolves v West Ham United (Monday, 8.15pm)

GK: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Bantams and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

GK: Bradford City of course as that is our town – all three of us have enjoyed going to the ground from when we were kids, especially in the pubs with the brilliant atmosphere!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

GK: Dean Windass, Chris Kamara, Robbie Blake, Jamie Lawrence, Stuart McCall

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

GK: We had a shaky start but seem to be gaining momentum. I’d be happy with a play-off position.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

GK: CITY TILL WE DIE MATE!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

GK: TAKING OVER THE MUSIC SCENE AND ENJOYING THE RIDE!

