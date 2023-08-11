Premier League Predictions: Robbie Savage makes big Chelsea v Liverpool top-four call

The Premier League season is back and so are we with Robbie Savage as our new adversary in our weekly predictions challenge – with an early big call on Chelsea against Liverpool.

The action gets underway at Turf Moor on Friday evening when Vincent Kompany’s Championship winners Burnley host his former club, Manchester City. Newcastle vs Aston Villa is arguably the pick of Saturday’s games in a battle between two of last season’s overachievers, while Chelsea take on Liverpool on Sunday in the big game of the weekend.

The first round comes to an end on Monday night when Manchester United take on Wolves at Old Trafford, and we’re once again going to be attempting to predict the outcome of all 10 games.

And we have a new format this season, with former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage set to join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook, earlier this week. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network are joining the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best verified tipsters.

It’s fair to say the standard of opposition has jumped up a notch, but who will prove to be the most on the money this season? Let’s find out…

Burnley vs Manchester City

TEAMtalk: There’s bound to be a shock this first weekend. Will it be at Turf Moor? Probably not, but it might be closer than people expect. Burnley 1 Man City 2.

Robbie: Burnley have recruited well. Man City have lost Gundogan – what a player he was – But their recruitment has been brilliant. I think City are too strong. Can they get four [titles] in a row? I think they can. I think City will dominate possession and score in both halves. I don’t think Burnley will get on the scoresheet. I’m going for a comfortable 3-0 win for City.

F365: Burnley 0 Manchester City 3

Tipstrr: Burnley 0 Manchester City 2

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: It’ll be another tough season for Forest and it’s not exactly a soft opening. Arsenal 3 Nottingham Forest 0.

Robbie: Nottingham Forest have done so well under Steve Cooper to stay up. They have a huge squad, but they’ve identified key players in their system. Brennan Johnson – what a player he is. Morgan Gibbs-White – brilliant. I think they might nick a goal at the Emirates. But Arsenal, their recruitment has been good. Both teams to score here, but I think Arsenal run out winners, 3-1.

F365: Arsenal 2 Nottingham Forest 1

Tipstrr: Arsenal 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Bournemouth vs West Ham

TEAMtalk: There won’t be much between these two teams this season – and nothing between them on the day. Bournemouth 1 West Ham 1.

Robbie: West Ham won the Europa Conference League, a game I was at, but they have lost Declan Rice. Can they score enough goals this season to get in the top half? I’m not so sure they can. Going to Bournemouth on the opening day, it’s a tricky game. I think both teams to score in this one and I’m going with a Bournemouth 2-1 win.

F365: Bournemouth 2 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 West Ham 2

Brighton vs Luton

TEAMtalk: Luton will surprise a few people this season. They’ll get enough points at home to give themselves a fighting chance of survival. They’ll find it much tougher away from home,but this won’t be a cakewalk. Brighton 3 Luton 1.

Robbie: What can we say about Brighton last season? De Zerbi – unbelievable. Nobody thought he could take on a Graham Potter team and improve them in the final third. The amount of shots, the expected goals, all far better. Possession football – what a season they had. Luton, unbelievable. Rob Edwards – to get Luton Town into the Premier League is remarkable. Everybody thinks Luton are going to finish bottom. Can Luton get more than my Derby team of 11 points? That’s the big question this season. Brighton on the opening day will run out winners 2-0.

F365: Brighton 4 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Luton 0

Everton vs Fulham

TEAMtalk: Everton will be near the bottom again this season, but Fulham will more than likely be bottom half too. This will be close either way, but let’s go Everton 1 Fulham 0.

Robbie: The big question is can Everton score enough goals to fire them up the Premier League table? Or will they be languishing near the bottom again? They need to score goals, a lot of goals this season if they have any chance of finishing near that top half. I don’t think it’s going to be a good day at Goodison Park. I’m going with Fulham, 1-0.

F365: Everton 0 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Fulham 1

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: Gus Hamer will be a good signing for Sheffield United, but it does feel a little like they’re preparing to go straight back down. A point on the opening day – 2-2.

Robbie: Zaha going to Galatasaray, the amount of plays, chances created, expected goals that went through him is there for all to see. That’s a huge blow losing Zaha. Sheffield United – Paul Heckingbottom did a great job getting them back into the Premier League. I think this could be an even encounter. I think both teams to score, I’m going 1-1 draw.

F365: Sheffield United 2 Crystal Palace 1

Tipstrr: Sheffield United 1 Crystal Palace 1

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: It’ll be interesting to see how both these teams face with their extra European commitments this season. It’ll be a challenge for both of them to match last season’s finish. But that’s not a worry just yet so this should be a good game. Newcastle 1 Villa 1.

Robbie: One of the best games of the weekend. Eddie Howe and Unai Emery, two fantastic managers who have done unbelievably well last season with their respective clubs. Newcastle Champions League football, Aston Villa European football. Aston Villa have recruited brilliantly well. The signings they’ve made have been fantastic. Newcastle – Tonali from AC Milan, good signing. I think this could be a high-scoring encounter. I’m going for Newcastle to win 3-2.

F365: Newcastle United 2 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Newcastle United 2 Aston Villa 0

Brentford vs Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Spurs will be a good watch under Ange Postecoglou this season. How many could Harry Kane score with an attacking team behind him? We might not find out, but Spurs will set a statement here. Brentford 0 Tottenham 3.

Robbie: Brentford last season, brilliant, at times mesmerising. Pace, power, intelligent football, fantastic coach. But they’re up against a Spurs side with Postecoglou. We know how well his Celtic side have played, how he got them playing football. I think this could be a very entertaining game. Two managers who like to play football, attacking football, dynamic football. For Brentford, no Ivan Toney which is a huge blow. Spurs currently still have Harry Kane. Will they be able to hold on to him? As we speak, they have. On that basis, I’m going to go for a Spurs 2-1 away win.

F365: Brentford 1 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Brentford 2 Tottenham 1

Chelsea vs Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Nicolas Jackson will be a rare thing: a successful striker signing for Chelsea. Expect him to star in a 2-0 win that’ll leave people asking questions about Liverpool’s chances.

Robbie: Chelsea have got a fantastic coach in Mauricio Pochettino. He can galvanise squads. He can make players better, just look at his Spurs team. But he needs time. The big blow is losing Nkunku in pre-season, I thought he started well. I think Chelsea will finish in the top four this season ahead of Liverpool. But Liverpool have recruited really well. Yes, they lost players, but the strength in depth is getting better. I’m going 2-1 for Chelsea.”

F365: Chelsea 0 Liverpool 1

Tipstrr: Chelsea 2 Liverpool 3

Manchester United vs Wolves

TEAMtalk: It’s hard to see Wolves as anything other than very strong relegation candidates, whereas Erik ten Hag will improve Man Utd again. 3-0 home win.

Robbie: Wolves have lost some very good players and, for me, they haven’t brought the same calibre of players in. Gary O’Neil, I thought it was so unfortunate to no longer be Bournemouth manager. He now has an opportunity at Wolves, I think it’s going to be a difficult one. Manchester United have recruited well. Everybody said they needed a centre forward and they brought in Rasmus Hojlund. We’ll have to wait to see whether he’s involved, but I think United have recruited well. Far better than their opponents. I’m going with a Manchester United 3-0 win.

F365: Manchester United 2 Wolves 0

Tipstrr: Manchester United 4 Wolves 0