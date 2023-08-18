Premier League Predictions: Robbie Savage tips first Tottenham win for Postecoglou; Newcastle to stun champions

The Premier League was back with a bang last weekend and we’re ready to take on Robbie Savage again, with some big calls on Tottenham’s clash with Manchester United and Newcastle’s trip to face champions Manchester City.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network are joining the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best verified tipsters.

And it was Savage who came out on top last weekend…

Robbie 10 points (6 correct results, 2 correct scorelines)

F365: 10 points (4 correct results, 3 correct scorelines)

TT: 7 points (5 correct results, 1 correct scoreline)

Tipstrr: 5 points (5 correct results, 0 correct scorelines)

This weekend’s action gets underway on Friday evening when Nottingham Forest host Sheffield United, before some cracking games on Saturday as new-look Tottenham host Manchester United and Newcastle, fresh from trouncing Aston Villa, head to champions Manchester City.

Sunday’s action features a cracking London derby between West Ham and Chelsea before the Monday Night Football as Crystal Palace host Arsenal.

And it’s fair to say we have a real mix of scorelines across the board, with some surprising picks.

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Think this will be quite a tight game and the Blades will make it tough for Forest before the home side grab a late winner. Forest 2 Sheff Utd 1.

Robbie: Both teams opened up their Premier League season with defeats albeit Nottingham Forest at the Emirates actually did okay. I said they’d score a goal, they certainly did. They looked so threatening in attack.

With the game being at the City Ground, I fancy Nottingham Forest to beat Sheffield United. It’s going to be a tough season for Sheffield United. I’m saying Nottingham Forest to win this game 1-0.

F365: Nottingham Forest 2 Sheffield United 2

Tipstrr: Nottingham Forest 2 Sheffield United 0

Fulham v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Not much between these sides but Fulham should have enough to get over the line against a Brentford side who conceded two goals to Tottenham defenders last weekend. Fulham 2 Brentford 0.

Robbie: Fulham with a great opening-day win at Goodison Park. Brentford 2-2 against Spurs. There will be goals in this one.

Brentford are missing Ivan Toney but they’ve still got very good attacking options. Jimenez and Mitrovic for Fulham. I think there will be goals in this one, both teams to score, I’m going to go with a Brentford 2-1 away win.

F365: Fulham 2 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Brentford 1

Liverpool v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: This should be a comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp’s men but I think it might take a late goal to really get the job done in the end. Liverpool 3 Bournemouth 1.

Robbie: We all know what happened last season when Bournemouth visited Anfield. They got beat 9-0. There’s not going to be nine goals in this game but there will be a few.

I think Liverpool, good start at Stamford Bridge in the 1-1 draw. I think they looked such a threat in that first half. They’ll have more possession, they’ll have more of the ball. They won’t play on the counter, they’ll dominate this game.

I’m going with goals, it’s going to be three for Liverpool, none to Bournemouth.

F365: Liverpool 4 Bournemouth 0

Tipstrr: Liverpool 4 Bournemouth 1

Wolves v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Wolves were so unlucky not to get anything at Man Utd last time out but I think they’ll be good enough for a point against the Seagulls. Wolves 1 Brighton 1.

Robbie: The last time these two teams met in the Premier League was back in Apil where Brighton won 6-0.

Brighton on the back of scoring four goals as well on the opening day, they’ll be going to Wolves full of confidence. But Wolves should be full of confidence as well. That performance against Manchester United was absolutely terrific.

I’ve tipped Wolves to go down this season, but if they perform like that, there’s no way in the world Wolves will be relegated from the Premier League. They were so unfortunate not to get anything [from Old Trafford]. How on earth was that not a penalty is beyond me. How on earth did Wolves not score at Old Trafford with so many shots is beyond me.

This will be a good game, there will be goals. I’m going with a Wolves 2-1 win.

F365: Wolves 1 Brighton 3

Tipstrr: Wolves 0 Brighton 2

Tottenham v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: One thing this game should have is goals and that’s exactly what I’m expecting, with Spurs grabbing a late leveller in a bit of a classic in north London. Tottenham 2 Man Utd 2.

Robbie: Spurs have won just one of their last nine against Manchester United in the Premier League. On the opening day they got the 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Manchester United in that first game [1-0 win over Wolves] looked a little bit lethargic, looked tired, they looked like they had a really hectic pre-season. They were very fortunate to beat Wolves.

I think Spurs at home in this one, they can change that record to two wins from 10. I think Spurs will nick this one 2-1.

United, they just looked tired, lethargic, the midfield area was so open. I think Spurs, in this one, 2-1.

F365: Tottenham 3 Manchester United 2

Tipstrr: Tottenham 0 Manchester United 0

Manchester City v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: There can be no arguing just how good Newcastle were last weekend but the champions are a different kettle of fish and will have too much for Eddie Howe’s men. Man City 3 Newcastle 1.

Robbie: Game of the weekend, Man City take on Newcastle.

Man City on the back of winning the Super Cup, I didn’t think they played that well, they had a bit of travel and no Kevin De Bruyne, out for three or four months. That’s a huge, huge blow.

Looking at the team now, take away Kevin De Bruyne’s assists, Gundogan no longer at the football club, Mahrez. They have lost assists and goals.

Newcastle – what a start. Five goals against Aston Villa. Some people have tipped Aston Villa for the top four. They were magnificent. Tonali, what a debut. People coming off the bench to make an impact. Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes.

Do not be surprised if there’s goals and quite a few of them. I’m going to go with Manchester City two, Newcastle United three.

F365: Manchester City 1 Newcastle 1

Tipstrr: Manchester City 3 Newcastle 1

Aston Villa v Everton

TEAMtalk: Villa had a real wake-up call at Newcastle last time out but I still expect them to have a good season and they will have enough to beat a gritty Toffees side. Villa 2 Everton 1.

Robbie: Everton are winless in their last eight Premier League games against Aston Villa and where are their goals going to come from?

Sean Duche and his team will feel aggrieved, the goal ruled out, absolute nonsense, it should’ve stood. But they go to Villa Park on the back of another defeat in the Premier League.

Aston Villa, can they bounce back from that hammering at St James’ Park? They’ve lost Tyrone Mings, but it’s an opportunity now for a Pau Torres to come into the side.

I think there will be goals in this one – all for Aston Villa. I’m going 2-0 for Villa.

F365: Aston Villa 2 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 1 Everton 1

West Ham v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Chelsea got better and better as the game went on against Liverpool and you can see Pochettino’s input already having an impact. They will have too much for a West Ham side who need more signings. West Ham 0 Chelsea 2.

Robbie: Both teams drawing on the opening day. Chelsea made more signings this week, taking the spending under Todd Boehly to over a billion pounds.

He’s getting a young dynamic squad – a squad who will compete at the top end of the Premier League this season.

They’ve made some really good signings, to the extent I think they’ll go to West Ham and win the game.

Both teams to score, but I’m going 2-1 for Chelsea.

F365: West Ham 1 Chelsea 3

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Chelsea 2

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: This was a tough game for the Gunners last season and we’re expecting more of the same, although Arteta’s men will just get over the line. Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2.

Robbie: Both teams enjoyed an opening day victory. Arsenal weren’t convincing against Nottingham Forest, but Saka produced a worldie from outside the box.

I think there will be goals in this one. It will be a great atmosphere at Selhurst Park with that crowd behind the goal getting their team going.

Obviously though, Arenal will be going there full of confidence. I think both teams will score but I’m going with a 2-1 Arsenal away win.

F365: Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2