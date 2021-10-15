Predictions: Fine win for new Newcastle regime; Arsenal woe; Man Utd win

Our Premier League Predictions return after the international break, with wins expected for Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City, while Newcastle’s new era is being tipped to get off to a flyer against Tottenham.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from rapper Jords. His brand new single Old School Flex ft. D Double E and Izzy Bizu is out now – can the Manchester United fan celebrate by getting one over our man, Marshy?

Last time out, Louis and the Shakes lead singer Louis was in the hotseat. Between us, there were quite a few decent calls – but also some stinkers too!

Matchday 8

Watford v Liverpool (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Jords: 1-3

Marshy: 0-2

Aston Villa v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Jords: 4-1

Marshy: 1-0

Leicester v Manchester United (Saturday, 3pm)

Jords: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Man City v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Jords: 4-2

Marshy: 3-0

Norwich v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Jords: 0-0

Marshy: 0-2

Southampton v Leeds (Saturday, 3pm)

Jords: 2-2

Marshy: 1-1

Brentford v Chelsea (Saturday, 3pm)

Jords: 3-1

Marshy: 0-2

Everton v West Ham (Sunday 2pm)

Jords: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

Newcastle v Tottenham (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Jords: 2-2

Marshy: 2-1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Monday, 8pm)

Jords: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Man Utd and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jords: I’d say supporting Man United was decided for me before I was even born! My dad grew up in Manchester and obviously supported the best team in the city. I have early memories of crying after the Champions League 1999 game because he shouted in my ears, and I was still a toddler!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Jords: Obviously CR7. I was a big David Beckham Fan. Paul Scholes, I used to love Park Ji Sung. Currently my favourite player has to be Paul Pogba. He’s too smooth with it.

Ronaldo return means United need a trophy

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Jords: I think we need trophies this season. Thats why the big man CR7 has come back, so we have to deliver. Anything else isn’t good enough.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Jords: I have two. Crystal Palace, because I was born and raised in South London. I also used to work there, flipping burgers and selling Pukka Pies. Also I’d say Bromley FC, because my older brother Ben used to play there.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Jords: It’s all go right now. We’ve got the headline show on the 26 October, so just putting all my energy into that for now. But we also have my latest single Old School Flex out now, and we’ve got another mad one dropping before the year is over.

