Liverpool will slump to another home defeat, this time to Aston Villa, Manchester City will turn over Leeds, while this week’s Premier League Predictions is backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd to avenge Jose Mourinho and Tottenham’s 6-1 win from earlier this season.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest challenger is former Reverend and the Makers guitarist turned singer/songwriter Ed Cosens. Can the Sheffield Wednesday supporter – whose brand new album is out this Friday – get the better of our Marshy?

Last time out Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bradford’s most notorious baseline group, took us on. There was something of a mixed bag – with both way off the mark on the Chelsea game.

Matchday 32

Fulham v Wolves (Friday, 8pm)

Ed: 1-1

Marshy: 1-0

Manchester City v Leeds United (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Ed: 3-1

Marshy: 2-1

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Ed: 2-0

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Ed: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

Burnley v Newcastle (Sunday, 12pm)

Ed: 1-1

Marshy: 2-1

West Ham v Leicester (Sunday, 2.05pm)

Ed: 2-2

Marshy: 1-2

Tottenham v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Ed: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Sheffield United v Arsenal (Sunday, 7pm)

Ed: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

West Brom v Southampton (Monday, 6pm)

Ed: 2-1

Marshy: 3-2

Brighton v Everton (Monday, 8.15pm)

Ed: 1-2

Marshy: 0-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support the Owls and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ed: My love of Sheffield Wednesday definitely stemmed from my next door neighbours when I was growing up being huge Wednesday fans. They used to take me to Hillsborough whenever they had a spare ticket. Plus I’d say the majority of friends at school seemed to be Wednesday rather than United.

I think the Wednesday team which came together in the late 80’s was the beginning of a really special time for the club and us as fans too, and is the era that still really lives long in my memory. Starting with winning the league (Rumbelows) cup in 1991 via John Sheridan’s famous ‘dink’ goal, getting promotion back to Division One and then with a certain Mr Chris Waddle joining the ranks of Sheridan, David Hirst, Carlton Palmer, Roland Nilsson, Des Walker and many more legends, came some really gorgeous football, a jaunt into Europe and very nearly an FA Cup win…

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Ed: Chris Waddle, David Hirst, John Sheridan, Paolo Di Canio and current captain Barry Bannan. The first three, all legends from that early 90’s team. Paolo DiCanio was just an unreal player to watch, some of the things he did were unbelievable. You had to pinch yourself sometimes that we were watching a player of that quality every week. And finally Barry Bannan, whose left foot is a thing from the gods and is a big fan favourite. He leads the team in what is currently a very difficult period.

Wednesday relegation fears

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the rest of the season and what do you make of the current side?

Ed: The current team is very Jekyll and Hyde. We have some great players, on paper but for some reason, we struggle to perform every week. The current situation with the owner is the biggest issue though sadly. You really struggle sometimes to understand what he’s doing with the club, financially and in terms of a vision for the future.

A series of questionable decisions has left us on the brink of relegation back to League One. Sadly I think we may just be running out of time to escape this season. Stranger things have happened though and being a Wednesday fan, it’s certainly true that it’s the hope that kills you!

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Ed: Without doubt it’s Whitby Town FC. All my mum’s side of the family are from Whitby and the teams home ground the ‘Turnbull Ground’ is even named after one of my close ancestors!

Whitby is my second home so where else would I look for a second team! I always dreamed that one day when I’d made my millions I’d buy the club. I’d love to do to Whitby what the Class of 92 have done to Salford City… Annoyingly, I’m still waiting on that one!

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as an artist at the moment?

Ed: My debut album ‘Fortunes Favour’ is released today! It’s been a long time coming but definitely worth the wait! You can stream it on Spotify/Apple Music etc. and buy it via my website edcosens.com.

I’m also desperately hoping I can get back out and play some gigs in the not too distant future. I’m just as I’m desperate to get back to Hillsborough to watch Wednesday. I fear that the gigs will be much more enjoyable though!

