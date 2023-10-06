Premier League Predictions: Ten Hag reprieve as Man Utd dig out win; big Arsenal v Man City verdict; Liverpool pinch points at Brighton

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, with Erik ten Hag getting all three points in a much-needed Manchester United win, Robbie’s verdict on the massive Arsenal v Manchester City clash plus a big victory for Liverpool at Brighton.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook, Planet Sport Bet, as an ambassador. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

There’s a cracking line up of games this weekend, starting with Luton welcoming a Tottenham team absolutely flying at the moment in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Much of the focus on the Saturday 3pms will come at Old Trafford, where a struggling Manchester United host Brentford, while Burnley welcome Chelsea, Everton will look to fix their home woes against Bournemouth and Fulham take on current whipping boys Sheffield United.

Saturday’s late game sees Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park before four intriguing contests on Sunday.

Brighton host Liverpool in a game that has goals written all over it, West Ham and Newcastle go head-to-head at the London Stadium while Wolves welcome midlands rivals Aston Villa to Molineux.

The Super Sunday clash is just that as the two title favourites face off at The Emirates when Arsenal take on Manchester City.

And there are some controversial picks across the board this week, with Robbie backing City to win that big game plus some relief for the under-fire Ten Hag.

Luton v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: Stick or twist for the Hatters at home. Do they go after Spurs and risk being ripped apart on the break or sit in and hope for the best? Either way this looks like another win for ‘Big Ange’. Luton 1 Tottenham 4

Robbie: Spurs have got a great record against promoted sides. They’ve won 12 out of 14 when they’ve faced promoted sides in the Premier League.

This season already they beat Burnley, they beat Sheffield United. This will make it a hat-trick beating Luton Town away from home.

I’m going for Spurs.

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 0 Tottenham 2

F365: Luton 1 Tottenham 3

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Tottenham 4

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Burnley v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Despite a couple of positive results for the Blues, there are still issues in Pochettino’s side which the home side will exploit to make it back-to-back wins. Burnley 2 Chelsea 1.

Robbie: Burnley with a great win against Luton Town, as well as Chelsea’s against Fulham.

Can Chelsea win back-to-back games for the first time since March in the Premier League?

Quite a remarkable stat, just to think this Chelsea side haven’t won back-to-back Premier League games since March. Quite unbelievable.

I think it will be back-to-back games. Burnley’s record against Chelsea is not great. I think Chelsea will go to Turf Moor, both teams to score in a Chelsea win.

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 1 Chelsea 2

F365: Burnley 2 Chelsea 1

Tipstrr: Burnley 2 Chelsea 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Everton v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Yes the Toffees are terrible at home and lost to Luton last time out but Dyche will get them going again to pick off the Cherries at Goodison – just. Everton 2 Bournemouth 1

Robbie: Everton can’t score goals at home. They’ve only scored 11 goals in their last 17 home Premier League games and they’ve lost all four Premier League home games this season.

Bournemouth’s record is not great. I’m going to go for Sean Dyche’s side to finally get a Premier League win at home this season.

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Bournemouth 0

F365: Everton 1 Bournemouth 2

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Bournemouth 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Cannot see anything other than a home win for the Cottagers here, with more goals shipped by Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades. Fulham 3 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie: I think Fulham start favourites just because of Sheffield United’s record away from home against London clubs in the Premier League.

Their record is only two wins from the last 31 away games in London in the competition.

I think Fulham will win this one.

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Sheff Utd 1

F365: Fulham 1 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: Fulham 2 Sheff Utd 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester United v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Toyed with the idea of United bouncing back here but they are so open at the back and the Bees will be able to exploit that – if the right version of Thomas Frank’s inconsistent side turns up. Man Utd 2 Brentford 2

Robbie: It’s United’s worst start to a Premier League season, but Brentford’s record at Old Trafford is not very good.

They lost their last five visits to Old Trafford, their last win came back in February 1937. It’s unthinkable United could lose this one.

What makes me think United will win this game? I think they’ll win it because of Brentford’s form at Old Trafford – not because United are playing well.

I just think on this occasion, because the pressure is that much on Erik ten Hag, Manchester United and the players, they’re going to have to win it.

That’s why I’m going with a Manchester United win.

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 Brentford 1

F365: Man Utd 2 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Man Utd 1 Brentford 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Not expecting many goals here (will probably be 3-3 now we’ve said that!) but Forest are good enough to snatch a point at Selhurst. Crystal Palace 1 Nott’m Forest 1

Robbie: Can Palace beat Forest at the seventh attempt in the Premier League? Haven’t won in the previous six.

Nottingham Forest on the road, we know they can score goals, they’ve scored at The Emirates, they’ve scored at Stamford Bridge.

Palace, on the back of going to Old Trafford and winning.

I think both teams will score, but I’m going with a Crystal Palace win.

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 3 Nott’m Forest 1

F365: Crystal Palace 1 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 1 Nott’m Forest 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brighton v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: This should be a belter, but Liverpool will still be smarting from what happened at Tottenham last weekend and will just get over the line in a classic. Brighton 2 Liverpool 3

Robbie: Obviously Brighton got hammered 6-1 last weekend against Aston Villa, tough game against Marseille coming back so well to draw 2-2. Liverpool were quite comfortable in their win.

I think Brighton played a quite strong team against Marseille and I think Liverpool will go, in this game, very very strong. I think Liverpool have better strength in depth than Brighton.

I think Liverpool, for me, will be Man City’s biggest title contenders along with Arsenal.

Even though Brighton are doing unbelievably well, I’m going for both teams to score in a Liverpool win.

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 1 Liverpool 2

F365: Brighton 2 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Liverpool 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

West Ham v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: The home side had a good win on Thursday night in the Europa League but it was not quite on a par with Newcastle’s rout of PSG, and the Toon will carry that success into the Lonon Stadium and nab all three points. West Ham 1 Newcastle 2

Robbie: Newcastle’s record in London over the past couple of seasons has been very very good. Both teams absolutely flying.

Newcastle United beating PSG – that atmosphere at St James’ Park was unbelievable.

I was in Freiburg to see West Ham have a terrific performance and beat a very good side. I thought Bowen and Paqueta were absolutely outstanding on the night.

I think both teams will score in this one but I think West Ham, with a fantastic start to the season, will win.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 2 Newcastle 1

F365: West Ham 1 Newcastle 3

Tipstrr: West Ham 1 Newcastle 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Wolves v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Villa look a real threat at times going forward, particularly with the pace they have on the break, and they will get the job done at Molineux. Wolves 0 Aston Villa 2

Robbie: Wolves have got a good record against Aston Villa winning three of their last four meetings.

Aston Villa left it last on Thursday to win that game with a late John McGinn goal.

Wolves had a free week. They should be absolutely buzzing to play this fixture after beating Manchester City.

I think it will be a close game, I think Wolves might be a little bit fresher than Aston Villa. But Aston Villa have got a very good squad now.

I’m going to go for a draw.

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 1 Aston Villa 1

F365: Wolves 0 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Wolves 1 Aston Villa 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Arsenal v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: A clash between the two title favourites but the proposed loss of Bukayo Saka will hit the Gunners hard and allow City to snatch a hugely important three points this early in the season. Arsenal 1 Man City 2

Robbie: Arsenal’s record against Man City is quite dramatically poor. In their last 12 Premier League meetings, they’ve not won one and they’ve only scored five goals while City have scored 33.

Arsenal losing in Europe in midweek. City were very comfortable against Leipzig, I was there to cover the game, I thought Rico Lewis was outstanding.

Haaland, will he get on the scoresheet? I think he will. I think the run for Man City will continue. I think it will be a good game and I’m going for City to win.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 1 Man City 2

F365: Arsenal 2 Man City 1

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Man City 1