Premier League Predictions: Ten Hag sack talk heightens as Man Utd lose again; Man City stunned; Liverpool cruise

It’s a bonus midweek edition of Premier League Predictions as we take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr again, with some real shock results on the cards for the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United in what should be a cracking set of fixtures to see us through the week.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

Ten games are stretched out over three nights as we build up to the busy festive programme of fixtures.

On Tuesday evening Wolves host Burnley at Molineux before Arsenal head to Luton Town looking to keep up their impressive form.

There are six games on Wednesday evening as Brighton and Crystal Palace welcome Brentford and Bournemouth respectively, Fulham take on Nottingham Forest, Liverpool travel to Sheffield United, Aston Villa host Manchester City in a game that should produce plenty of goals and struggling Manchester United take on Chelsea.

On Thursday night, Everton face injury-plagued Newcastle at Goodison, while there’s a London derby in N17 as Tottenham take on West Ham.

And, once again, there is a real mix of results across the board, with Robbie tipping up a defeat for United while we all think the game at Villa Park will either finish 3-2 to Villa or 3-2 to City (that’s probably guaranteed it being a 0-0 bore draw!).

Wolves v Burnley

TEAMtalk: The visitors will be buoyed by their weekend thumping of Sheff Utd but Wolves will have just enough to win a tight one at home. Wolves 2 Burnley 1

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 2 Burnley 1

F365: Wolves 2 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Wolves 2 Burnley 0

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Luton v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: Think Luton will get one from a set-piece but that Arsenal will tear the home side apart if the Hatters try to play on the front foot. Luton 1 Arsenal 4

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 0 Arsenal 2

F365: Luton 0 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Arsenal 3

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Brighton v Brentford

TEAMtalk: The visitors have been in the better form but got a sneaky feeling that the Seagulls get back to winning ways on the south coast. Brighton 2 Brentford 1

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 1 Brentford 1

F365: Brighton 2 Brentford 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 3 Brentford 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Bournemouth were impressive against Aston Villa at the weekend and will give Palace a good test at Selhurst and earn a point. Palace 2 Bournemouth 2

Robbie’s Pick: Palace 2 Bournemouth 1

F365: Palace 1 Bournemouth 2

Tipstrr: Palace 1 Bournemouth 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Fulham contributed to a fantastic game at Anfield on Sunday and will be in the goals here too as they comfortably see off Forest. Fulham 3 Nott’m Forest 1

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Nott’m Forest 0

F365: Fulham 1 Nott’m Forest 2

Tipstrr: Fulham 2 Nott’m Forest 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sheffield United v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Giving the Blades a goal just for the proposed new manager lift but Liverpool will still be way too sharp for the Blades. Sheff Utd 1 Liverpool 3

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 2

F365: Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 3

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0 Liverpool 4

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Aston Villa v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: This one should be full of goals but fancy City to come out on top and Haaland to take out his weekend frustrations on the home defence. Aston Villa 2 Man City 3

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 Man City 3

F365: Aston Villa 3 Man City 2

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 3 Man City 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Manchester United v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: United need a positive result badly and although Marcus Rashford answers his critics with a goal, it’s not good enough for all three points with the screw tightening for the under-pressure Erik ten Hag. Man Utd 2 Chelsea 2

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1 Chelsea 2

F365: Man Utd 2 Chelsea 2

Tipstrr: Man Utd 1 Chelsea 1

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Everton v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: The visitors have been rocked by yet another injury and will miss Nick Pope as the Toffees make it back-to-back wins. Everton 2 Newcastle 1

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Newcastle 1

F365: Everton 1 Newcastle 2

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Newcastle 2

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Tottenham v West Ham

TEAMtalk: West Ham’s ‘cup final’ will produce a classic as both sides attack but Spurs just about edge it to get their top-four hopes fully back on track. Tottenham 3 West Ham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 3 West Ham 1

F365: Tottenham 2 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 West Ham 1