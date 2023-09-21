Premier League Predictions: Ten Hag in bother as Man Utd lose again; Arsenal put Tottenham in their place; Chelsea boost

We take on Robbie Savage again in Premier League Predictions

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, who tips up more woe for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United while Arsenal will edge out Tottenham in the north London derby and there’s some respite for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook, Planet Sport Bet, as an ambassador. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

It’s an even split of games over the weekend, with five on Saturday and the other five taking place on Sunday.

Pick of the crop on Saturday is United’s trip to struggling Burnley and Robbie is in disagreement over the result of this one, while Super Sunday is just that.

There’s almost a clean sweep of picks in the north London derby, while Liverpool will have too much for West Ham and it’s a two and two split with regards Chelsea’s home clash with Aston Villa.

OVERALL SCORES (after 49 games)

45 pts Robbie (7 correct scores, + 24 outcomes)

39 pts Tipstrr (4 correct scores, + 27 outcomes)

38 pts Football365 (7 correct scores, + 17 outcomes)

36 pts TEAMtalk (4 correct scores, + 24 outcomes)

Crystal Palace v Fulham

TEAMtalk: Think this will be a tight, evenly contested affair but just edging towards a narrow win for the visitors. Crystal Palace 1 Fulham 2

Robbie: I don’t think there will be many goals. Ninth against 10th but Crystal Palace are slight favourites because their last 12 home games in the Premier League, they’ve only lost two.

Those two defeats came against Manchester City and Arsenal. On that basis, this is a game that Palace will look to win.

Robbie’s Pick: Crystal Palace 1 Fulham 0

F365: Crystal Palace 2 Fulham 0

Tipstrr: Crystal Palace 2 Fulham 1

Luton v Wolves

TEAMtalk: Not many goals in this one (so it will probably finish 4-4!) as the Hatters manage to grab a point thanks to home advantage. Luton 1 Wolves 1

Robbie: I think Luton have had unwarranted criticism. I think they’ve done unbelievably well to get into the Premier League.

I think it’s going to be very very tough but what a job Rob Edwards did to get them into the Premier League.

Not been a great start for Wolves but unfortunately for Rob Edwards, I don’t think they’ll win the game, but I think they’ll get their first point of the season.

Robbie’s Pick: Luton 1 Wolves 1

F365: Luton 0 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: Luton 0 Wolves 1

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

TEAMtalk: Injuries are starting to rack up a bit for Pep but City should still have more than enough in the tank to roll over Forest. Man City 3 Nott’m Forest 0

Robbie: I predicted Forest to score on the road on a few occasions, I think they’ll get a goal here. I really like the look of Steve Cooper’s side, especially that front four.

I think they’ll get an away goal, but I think City are looking to win six consecutive games – the first six of the Premier League season – for only the second time.

I think they’ll do that, especially being at the Etihad.

Robbie’s Pick: Manchester City 3 Nottingham Forest 1

F365: Man City 4 Nott’m Forest 0

Tipstrr: Man City 3 Nott’m Forest 0

Brentford v Everton

TEAMtalk: Another negative result for the Toffees as the well-organised home side cruise to victory. Brentford 3 Everton 1

Robbie: It’s going to be really tough for Sean Dyche’s side. They can’t score goals. Luckily for them, this game is away from home because they just can’t score a goal at Goodison Park.

This game gives them an opportunity to get more points on the board but I don’t think they will.

I thought Brentford were unlucky not to get anything at Newcastle last time out. I just think being at Brentford, I think Brentford will win the game and I’ve got to say Everton to nil again.

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 2 Everton 0

F365: Brentford 3 Everton 0

Tipstrr: Brentford 2 Everton 0

Burnley v Manchester United

TEAMtalk: A bounce-back game for United as Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund tear the home defence apart with a goal each. Burnley 1 Man Utd 3

Robbie: I think Manchester United defensively right now are really poor considering they’ve conceded three or more goals in three consecutive games. People will argue that it’s against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Brighton.

Is it a good time to play Burnley? Burnley got a point on the road against Nottingham Forest. I think they’ll get something against Manchester United.

Are United playing well? I’m not so sure they are. I think Burnley will see this as a good time to play Manchester United.

I’m going to go with a Burnley – believe it or not – win.

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 2 Manchester United 1

F365: Burnley 1 Man Utd 2

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Man Utd 1

Arsenal v Tottenham

TEAMtalk: This should be a cracker and we are tempted by more goals but reckon there will be a fair few missed chances before the Gunners eventually edge it. Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1

Robbie: Oh what a game. Arteta against big Ange. Two teams in fine form. Expressive, expansive football, the way Spurs are playing.

Much anticipated North London derby but I just think, being at the Emirates… Spurs have won one Premier League game away at Arsenal in their last 30, whether that’s at the Emirates or the old Highbury.

I think it will be a tough game, it’s a tough one to call. I think both teams will score, Gabriel Jesus, if he gets a start, will get on the scoresheet.

You’ve got to look at Kulusevski. Two fantastic players. Both teams to score.

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1

F365: Arsenal 4 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Tottenham 2

Brighton v Bournemouth

TEAMtalk: Defeat in the Europa League came as a bit of a surprise for De Zerbi’s men on Thursday night but they respond in style by picking off the Cherries. Brighton 3 Bournemouth 0

Robbie: Bournemouth have a slight chance but it’s going to be very difficult. Brighton fifth in the Premier League, scoring goals for fun. Top scorers in the Premier League with 15 – even more than Manchester City. On a great run of form.

I’m going to go with a Brighton win.

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 3 Bournemouth 0

F365: Brighton 2 Bournemouth 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 2 Bournemouth 0

Chelsea v Aston Villa

TEAMtalk: Mauricio Pochettino is not having the best time of it and Villa will hit Chelsea twice in the break to snatch a win. Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 2

Robbie: I think the defying thing in this game might be the strength of Aston Villa’s squad. They had a long trip to Warsaw in midweek.

Chelsea had all the time on the training ground which will benefit Pochettino’s side.

Not scoring against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth but I think Chelsea will score in this one. I think there’ll be goals.

I think Chelsea will win this one, especially with it being at the Bridge due to the fact that Villa, for the first time in a long time they’ve had to travel abroad. A midweek game then having to utilise the squad on Sunday.

I’m gonna go with a Chelsea win.

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 1

F365: Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 0

Tipstrr: Chelsea 1 Aston Villa 2

Liverpool v West Ham

TEAMtalk: The Hammers just don’t win at Anfield and that will happen again as the Reds claim the victory, although it will take a late goal to put the icing on the cake. Liverpool 3 West Ham 1

Robbie: I think Liverpool are in good form. I think only Liverpool and Arsenal can challenge Manchester City for the title this season.

West Ham, again a game in Europe in midweek, again the strength of the squad quill be tested.

Liverpool also playing [in Europe], but I’m gonna go with Liverpool to win this game at that dismal record for West Ham to continue at Anfield.

Robbie’s Pick: Liverpool 2 West Ham 0

F365: Liverpool 2 West Ham 1

Tipstrr: Liverpool 2 West Ham 1

Sheffield United v Newcastle

TEAMtalk: No Champions League hangover for the Toon as a goal in each half is enough to blunt the Blades at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 2

Robbie: Newcastle – great point in the Champions League over in Milan. Nick Pope was the star player. I think he’ll be busy again against Sheffield United.

Newcastle United’s two away Premier League games, losing both. I think it’ll be a third on the road.

I think Sheffield United were unlucky not to get anything against the champions Manchester City at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

I think they’ll get all three points.

Robbie’s Pick: Sheffield United 2 Newcastle United 1

F365: Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 3

Tipstrr: Sheffield United 0 Newcastle 2