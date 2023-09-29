Premier League Predictions: Tottenham, Liverpool play out classic; Man Utd cruise; more Chelsea woe; Everton in goals again

It’s Premier League Predictions time again as we take on Robbie Savage, with a classic on the cards at Tottenham as Liverpool head to north London, while Manchester United should not have any problems with Crystal Palace but there’s more doom and gloom for Chelsea in the league.

Former Premier League midfielder Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts having joined our sportsbook, Planet Sport Bet, as an ambassador. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

There’s a heavy dose of Saturday action this weekend, with a whopping eight Premier League games, starting with Brighton’s trip to Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.

There are some cracking 3pm contests, with Arsenal heading to Bournemouth, in-form Everton hosting Luton, Manchester United facing Crystal Palace for the second time in five days, free-scoring Newcastle welcoming Burnley, Sheffield United looking to batten down the hatches at West Ham and Wolves hosting champions Man City at Molineux.

The Saturday evening contest is the game of the weekend though, as two unbeaten teams in the league go head-to-head when Tottenham take on Liverpool in north London.

Sunday’s lone contest comes from the City Ground as Nottingham Forest welcome Brentford, while the Monday Night Football is a west London derby between Fulham and Chelsea.

And that game at The Cottage will not go well for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, while there’s another classic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more goals conceded by Sheffield United and a home cruise for Man Utd.

OVERALL SCORES (after 59 games)

51 pts Robbie Savage (8 correct scores, + 27 outcomes)

47 pts Tipstrr (5 correct scores, + 32 outcomes)

47 pts TEAMtalk (6 correct scores, + 29 outcomes)

42 pts Football365 (7 correct scores, + 21 outcomes)

Aston Villa v Brighton

TEAMtalk: Expecting this to be a cracking game but we cannot pick a winner so will sit on the fence instead. Aston Villa 2 Brighton 2

Robbie: Villa haven’t lost to Brighton in five competitive games, but after both sides lost in midweek in the Carabao Cup they will be looking to bounce back.

Brighton haven’t kept a clean sheet in 12, and Ollie Watkins has got three in five competitive games against Brighton.

So I think Watkins will score in a Villa narrow win.

Robbie’s Pick: Aston Villa 2 Brighton 1

F365: Aston Villa 2 Brighton 0

Tipstrr: Aston Villa 1 Brighton 2

Bournemouth v Arsenal

TEAMtalk: No problems for Arsenal here, although the Cherries may give them an early scare before Mikel Arteta’s men eventually cruise to victory. Bournemouth 1 Arsenal 3

Robbie: The stats suggest that Arsenal don’t lose this game and I’d go with that. Another good win in the week against Brentford with a much-weakened side.

I think the big guns will be back, and I think a win to nil and a comfortable win to nil.

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 3

F365: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 0 Arsenal 2

Everton v Luton

TEAMtalk: The Toffees have certainly picked up of late and look more of a goal threat than they have for some time, so predicting a comfortable home win here. Everton 3 Luton 0

Robbie: Everton go into this game with loads of confidence. Two away wins, one against Brentford in the league and then that great win against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

But going back to Goodison offers a different proposition. There’ll be huge amounts of pressure on them, scoring goals at Goodison has become a problem.

Both teams concede goals and Luton are on the back of a disappointing loss against Exeter.

This is the game that puts massive pressure on Sean Dyche, playing at home against Luton you have to win it.

Both teams will concede I’m going with Everton.

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 3 Luton 1

F365: Everton 2 Luton 1

Tipstrr: Everton 3 Luton 0

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

TEAMtalk: United cruised to victory in the Carabao Cup against Palace in midweek but this won’t be quite as easy. Expecting Rasmus Hojlund to net his first Old Trafford goal though. Man Utd 3 Crystal Palace 1

Robbie: I backed Palace to win in midweek, but I think I’ll get it right this time. It was a comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester United with a weaker side.

I think Crystal Palace will be much changed at Old Trafford, but I just think United have got a little bit of momentum now, beating Burnley away being Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

I think United will win.

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 0

F365: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 1

Tipstrr: Man Utd 3 Crystal Palace 2

Newcastle v Burnley

TEAMtalk: Eddie Howe’s men will be coming off a real high after hitting eight goals at Sheffield United and then knocking Man City out of the Carabao Cup. Expecting more goals here against a weak Burnley backline. Newcastle 4 Burnley 1

Robbie: Huge confidence booster with that win against Man City in the Carabao Cup.

Isak going off, with what looked like a slight injury, but I think he might be okay for the weekend. But because of the strength in depth, Callum Wilson should come into the starting line-up just to protect Isak a little bit.

He’s got a great record against Burnley he’s got six in 11 against them. On that basis Callum Wilson to score in a Newcastle.

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

F365: Newcastle 3 Burnley 0

Tipstrr: Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

West Ham v Sheffield United

TEAMtalk: Hammers fans will be baying for blood, having watched the Blades concede eight at home this week. And while things will improve for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, it will still be a fairly heavy loss. West Ham 3 Sheff Utd 0

Robbie: Can Sheffield United respond from that humiliation of losing 8-0 at home? I think it was a record home defeat, eight different goalscorers against them.

Meanwhile, West Ham got their first clean sheet of the season and first in 11 against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup.

I think that will continue against the Sheffield United side, who are really struggling in the Premier League. I’m going for a comfortable win for West Ham.

Robbie’s Pick: West Ham 3 Sheff Utd 0

F365: West Ham 4 Sheff Utd 1

Tipstrr: West Ham 3 Sheff Utd 0

Wolves v Manchester City

TEAMtalk: Beware the wounded animal. Pep will have City right up for this after their Carabao Cup exit in midweek and Wolves will be the victim. Wolves 0 Man City 4

Robbie: City against Wolves in their last three encounters City have scored 11 goals, and the last two times they’ve played it’s been 3-0.

I would have gone for 2-0, but I’m going to go 3-0 again, with Haaland to score as long as they’ve recovered from that long bus journey from Newcastle.

Robbie’s Pick: Wolves 0 Man City 3

F365: Wolves 0 Man City 3

Tipstrr: Wolves 0 Man City 2

Tottenham v Liverpool

TEAMtalk: As well as Spurs played last week at Arsenal they did give up glaring chances when playing out from the back and Liverpool will be far more clinical if and when that happens again. Tottenham 2 Liverpool 3

Robbie: It’s the game of the weekend and I’m really looking forward to it.

Liverpool have got a great record against Spurs, I don’t think they’ve been beaten since 2017.

This is going to be a tight game. The North London derby ended in a 2-2 draw and this would not surprise me if this game is a draw too.

Looking at goalscorers, Son’s got four in five against Liverpool, and Salah’s got 8 in 13 against Spurs.

I’m gonna go for a 2-2 draw with Son and Salah on the score sheet.

Robbie’s Pick: Tottenham 2 Liverpool 2

F365: Tottenham 2 Liverpool 2

Tipstrr: Tottenham 3 Liverpool 1

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

TEAMtalk: Can’t really split these two in what should be a good contest with goals. Nott’m Forest 2 Brentford 2

Robbie: Certainly is a tough one to call. I just think Nottingham Forest’s home advantage may count here.

Looking at the style of play, you know both teams like to play on the counter attack, both good in transition and both have got pace in wide areas. It’s going to be a very good game.

Awoniyi has scored or assisted in his last nine games so he’s in such good form.

It would not surprise me if Awoniyi gets the only goal in a Forest win.

Robbie’s Pick: Nott’m Forest 1 Brentford 0

F365: Nott’m Forest 1 Brentford 0

Tipstrr: Nott’m Forest 2 Brentford 1

Fulham v Chelsea

TEAMtalk: Mauricio Pochettino’s men will have been buoyed by the Carabao Cup win against Brighton in midweek and will follow it up with a narrow win in the west London derby at The Cottage. Fulham 1 Chelsea 2

Robbie: Chelsea haven’t scored in their last three Premier League games but they got a goal in midweek with their win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Fulham beat Norwich with a 2-1 scoreline and I’m gonna go with that scoreline, 2-1 to Fulham. So Mauricio Roberto Pochettino’s terrible run away from home in the Premier League will continue.

Robbie’s Pick: Fulham 2 Chelsea 1

F365: Fulham 0 Chelsea 0

Tipstrr: Fulham 1 Chelsea 1