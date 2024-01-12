Premier League Predictions: Tottenham topple Man Utd to leave Ten Hag reeling; Man City stroll; revenge is sweet for Liverpool

It’s a two-week spread of the latest round of Premier League fixtures due to the mini winter break as TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr in our Premier League Predictions challenge, with Man Utd tipped for more home woe against Tottenham while Manchester City have no problems on the road at Newcastle.

Planet Sport’s Robbie Savage will join us ahead of every matchweek to give his thoughts on the big games and match predictions. Two more titles from the Planet Sport network have also joined the fun, too – Football365, our sister football brand, and Tipstrr, home to the world’s best-verified tipsters.

Reckon you can do better than us, then have a crack at winning some prizes in our Beat Sav Predictor Game.

It’s a Friday night clash between promoted duo Burnley and Luton that gets the two-week spread of fixtures underway.

There’s a big west London derby between Chelsea and Fulham on Saturday before champions City head up to Newcastle for what should be a cracking evening kick-off.

Sunday’s games should be two good ones as a struggling Everton host in-form Aston Villa, while Man Utd welcome Spurs looking to get back to winning ways in the league after defeat to Forest last time out.

The second set of games are spread over January 20-22, with Arsenal and Brentford hosting Palace and Forest respectively on the Saturday. Sunday’s action sees Sheffield United taking on West Ham while Liverpool head to Bournemouth, having lost on the south coast last season.

The Monday night game sees Brighton and Wolves go head-to-head.

And, once again, there are some differences of opinion across the board over the next fortnight, with Robbie tipping up Spurs to win at Old Trafford while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds get revenge against the Cherries.

Burnley v Luton – Friday, January 12

TEAMtalk: The battle of two promoted clubs but home advantage just gives the edge to the Clarets as get a massive three points. Burnley 2 Luton 1

Robbie’s Pick: Burnley 2 Luton 1

F365: Burnley 2 Luton 2

Tipstrr: Burnley 1 Luton 1

Chelsea v Fulham – Saturday, January 13

TEAMtalk: Chelsea just can’t find any real consistency under Mauricio Pochettino and their west London rivals are set to give the Argentine another headache. Chelsea 1 Fulham 2

Robbie’s Pick: Chelsea 3 Fulham 1

F365: Chelsea 1 Fulham 1

Tipstrr: Chelsea 3 Fulham 0

Newcastle v Manchester City – Saturday, January 13

TEAMtalk: Newcastle look a little more like their old selves against Sunderland in the FA Cup and are good enough to get a point against the champions, although it will be tough. Newcastle 1 Man City 1

Robbie’s Pick: Newcastle 0 Man City 2

F365: Newcastle 1 Man City 3

Tipstrr: Newcastle 1 Man City 4

Everton v Aston Villa – Sunday, January 14

TEAMtalk: The Toffees look like they might be in freefall again after losing their last three Prem games and in-form Villa are certainly good enough to take advantage. Everton 1 Aston Villa 2

Robbie’s Pick: Everton 2 Aston Villa 1

F365: Everton 1 Aston Villa 2

Tipstrr: Everton 1 Aston Villa 2

Manchester United v Tottenham – Sunday, January 14

TEAMtalk: The pressure is back on Ten Hag in the league and he needs a result, which he gets in an incredibly rare shutout for the visitors. Man Utd 1 Tottenham 0

Robbie’s Pick: Man Utd 1 Tottenham 2

F365: Man Utd 3 Tottenham 2

Tipstrr: Man Utd 2 Tottenham 1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Saturday, January 20

TEAMtalk: Run-of-the-mill win for the Gunners here against a Palace side who did not score many goals. Arsenal 2 Palace 0

Robbie’s Pick: Arsenal 2 Palace 0

F365: Arsenal 2 Palace 0

Tipstrr: Arsenal 2 Palace 1

Brentford v Nottingham Forest – Saturday, January 20

TEAMtalk: The Bees pinch it against an organised Forest side and it might even be the returning Ivan Toney who does the damage! Brentford 1 Nott’m Forest 0

Robbie’s Pick: Brentford 1 Nott’m Forest 1

F365: Brentford 2 Nott’m Forest 1

Tipstrr: Brentford 1 Nott’m Forest 2

Sheffield United v West Ham – Sunday, January 21

TEAMtalk: Classic Moyes. Sit in, soak up some home pressure and then deliver knockout blows. Sheff Utd 0 West Ham 3

Robbie’s Pick: Sheff Utd 1 West Ham 0

F365: Sheff Utd 1 West Ham 0

Tipstrr: Sheff Utd 0 West Ham 2

Bournemouth v Liverpool – Sunday, January 21

TEAMtalk: The Reds lost down on the south coast last season and even though the Cherries are playing well and Solanke will likely score against his old club, Klopp’s men get the job done. Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2

Robbie’s Pick: Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 1

F365: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 3

Tipstrr: Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 2

Brighton v Wolves – Monday, January 22

TEAMtalk: Tough one to call this, given the Seagulls are good at home but Wolves are playing well and manage to pinch a point. Brighton 2 Wolves 2

Robbie’s Pick: Brighton 2 Wolves 1

F365: Brighton 2 Wolves 1

Tipstrr: Brighton 1 Wolves 1