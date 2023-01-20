Another huge weekend of Premier League football is ahead of us, with Ryan Meaney of English-Irish pop band New Rules having a crack at Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea, table-topping Arsenal hosting in-form Manchester United, plus the remaining eight fixtures – all in our latest TEAMtalk Predictions.

Another pulsating weekend and midweek of Premier League action has come and gone, so we now switch our focus to some more crunch clashes at the top and bottom end of the table.

Saturday’s action kicks off with two teams who would expect to be fighting for the title but sit ninth and tenth respectively as Liverpool host Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

The 3pm kick-offs are more focused on the sides in mid-table and down at the bottom, with West Ham and Everton facing off in a massive six-pointer at the London Stadium.

Saturday’s action finishes with high-flying Newcastle looking to put three more points on the board at Palace before the focus switches to Sunday.

Leeds and Manchester City host Brentford and Wolves respectively before the game of the weekend as table-topping Arsenal look to put even more distance between themselves and Manchester United.

The long weekend rounds of with struggling Tottenham looking to get back to winning ways at London rivals Fulham.

And our latest challenger Ryan predicts stalemates in the two big games at Anfield and The Emirates, while the Hammers grab a huge three points and Spurs go winless again.

Our last challenger was Kav from the band Blitz Vega. You can see how he got on here.

Premier League Predictions – Matchday 20

Liverpool v Chelsea (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Ryan: 1-1

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (Saturday, 3pm)

Ryan: 0-1

Leicester v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Ryan: 0-2

Southampton v Aston Villa (Saturday, 3pm)

Ryan: 1-3

West Ham v Everton (Saturday, 3pm)

Ryan: 2-1

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Ryan: 0-2

Leeds v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm)

Ryan: 2-2

Manchester City v Wolves (Sunday, 2pm)

Ryan: 3-0

Arsenal v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Ryan: 1-1

Fulham v Tottenham (Monday, 8pm)

Ryan: 1-1

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Ryan: My favourite player as an Irish kid playing as a winger was Damien Duff. Fell in love with watching Chelsea initially because of him and Robben on the wings.

Favourite memory though is us beating Liverpool 3-1 in Anfield in 2009. Two Ivanovic headers. 10-year-old me bravely (stupidly) wore blue in the home end and got a lovely mix of abuse from scousers and love from the Chels team warming up. Deco and Lamps even gave us a wave! And of course the UCL final wins.

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club, or in general? (Historically or currently)

Ryan: Damien Duff, Eden Hazard, Frank Lampard, Michael Essien. And more recently, Thiago Silva – world class.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with the band at the moment?

Ryan: We’ve got a UK and Ireland tour coming up off the back of a headline tour in the US. Currently in the studio recording the next singles so 2023 should see a lot more New Rules music and shows. Soccer Aid is still on the bucket list.

Interesting facts

Ryan’s best friend from school is the current West Brom captain Dara O’Shea. In ’07 he also lined up on the youth team for UCD v Molde, when Erling Haaland was also on the bench!

