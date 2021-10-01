Predictions: Tottenham shocker v Villa; Leeds relief; Liverpool v City row

Our Premier League Predictions is back and there’s no agreement on Liverpool v Man City, Man Utd v Everton or Leeds v Watford – and the misery looks set to continue for Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions for the 2021/22 season are from up and coming band Louis and the Shakes. In the hotseat is Louis himself – a massive Watford fan. Their new debut album ‘How Badly Do You Want It?’ is out now – can the Hornets fan celebrate by getting one over our Leeds United supporting editor, Marshy?

Last time out, sea-shanty singing favourites The Wellermen were in the hotseat. Not ones to blow our own trumpet, but our headline ‘Arsenal to better Tottenham, Brentford stun Liverpool and Leeds misery continues’ certainly hit the spot!

Matchday 7

Manchester United v Everton (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Louis: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Burnley v Norwich (Saturday, 3pm)

Louis: 1-0

Marshy: 1-0

Chelsea v Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

Louis: 3-0

Marshy: 2-1

Leeds United v Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

Louis: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Wolves v Newcastle (Saturday, 3pm)

Louis: 2-1

Marshy: 1-1

Brighton v Arsenal (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Louis: 1-1

Marshy: 1-2

Crystal Palace v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Louis: 1-2

Marshy: 2-1

Tottenham v Aston Villa (Sunday, 2pm)

Louis: 1-1

Marshy: 0-2

West Ham v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm)

Louis: 3-2

Marshy: 1-1

Liverpool v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Louis: 1-1

Marshy: 4-2

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Newcastle and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Louis: I’ve supported Watford all my life thanks to my dad and close family friends. I’ve experienced the highs and lows being a WFC fan but one of my favourite memories is the play-off final against Leeds in 2006. 3-0 winners in Cardiff, was unbelievable I’ll never forget it.

Marshy: I was also there that day, as a Leeds fan. What a sickener!

Louis: Another classic was the Watford vs Leicester play-off game with the last minute drama of a penalty and then [Troy] Deeney scoring the winner! I was at Nottingham Trent Uni at the time, went to a pub to watch it surrounded by Leicester fans and when Deeney scored I ran all the way back to my halls and well, had a very good night put it that way!

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Louis: Tommy Smith, Jay Demerit, Darius Henderson, Ben Foster and suppose gotta say Troy Deeney really.

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Survival the aim for Watford

Louis: I’ve watched a few of the games this season and went to the Wolves fixture. To look at us we’re a strong looking side, we got some big key players for us now like [Danny] Rose and [Moussa] Sissoko and [Ismaila] Sarr is class. On our day we’re a real threat going forward but we’re too inconsistent.

One minute we smash Norwich away and look incredible, the next we lose at home to Wolves which is a team, in my opinion we should be beating at home.

Again with Newcastle, that’s a six pointer regardless of what time of the season it is. You gotta beat those teams at home. I think we can make Vicarage Road more of a fortress we’ll do alright.

I hope we survive, the optimist in me is saying we can be floating around mid-table by end of the season, but as this is our first season back in the prem, the goal has to be survival.

Soft spot for Liverpool

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Louis: Mine’s Liverpool and I ain’t ashamed to say that. My dad is a big supporter so when I was growing up it was all about supporting your local team but having a soft spot for the Scousers. They’re such a close knit emotionally connected club, steeped in history.

I remember watching the Champions League final against AC Milan, the incredible comeback. There’s always drama surrounding Liverpool and you can’t deny they play sensational football. The team today are fantastic and I love Klopp! Plus “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is such a tune! Jamie in the band supports Braintree Town…so he has to support Utd just so he has someone to watch on Match of The Day 😉

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Louis: So we have just released our debut album “How Badly Do You Want It?” which is out on all streaming platforms. We recorded it in lockdown last year so it’s been one hell of a ride getting to the stage of finally releasing it.

We’re gigging up in Leeds, Southampton, Nottingham and then capping the year off with a big ol party at The Water Rats venue in Kings Cross London in December.

Our tune “On One” is also featuring on the upcoming VR video game “Unplugged” which comes out 21st October. It’s insane to think our song is being used on a video game! You love to see it. Planning gigs and festivals for next year too, bring it on!

