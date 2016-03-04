Chelsea, Manchester City, Southampton, Liverpool and Manchester United have been backed to win in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from VANT frontman Mattie Vant. The London-via-Seaham quartet’s new single ‘FLY-BY ALIEN’ is out now – wearevant.com

Week 29 Predictions

Tottenham v Arsenal: Mark 2-1, Mattie 2-2

Chelsea v Stoke City: Mark 2-1, Mattie 2-0

Everton v West Ham: Mark 1-1, Mattie 2-1

Manchester City v Aston Villa: Mark 3-0, Mattie 4-1

Newcastle United v Bournemouth: Mark 1-0, Mattie 1-1

Southampton v Sunderland: Mark 2-0, Mattie 2-1

Swansea City v Norwich City: Mark 1-0, Mattie 0-2

Watford v Leicester City: Mark 0-0, Mattie 1-3

Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Mark 0-2, Mattie 0-3

West Brom v Manchester United: Mark 1-2, Mattie 1-2

Five from Mattie Vant

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

As every native Sunderland fan will know, it is an unwanted, schizophrenic passion inherited through your coincidental place of birth and thereafter an unequivocally heavy burden, forcibly drilled into you by your family and friends at every available opportunity.

Dealing with the increasingly infrequent successes and the disappointingly recurrent defeats of an inconsistent football club has taught me many vital life lessons. I have adopted a somewhat zen-like approach to supporting Sunderland that dispels defeat and only allows those brief moments of glory to enter my consciousness and affect my state of mind; reaching the 2014 League Cup final (culminating in inevitable defeat) or finishing seventh in the Premiership for two consecutive seasons under Peter Reid for example. I support Sunderland through rose-tinted spectacles.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Niall ‘Disco Pants’ Quinn and Super Kevin Phillips.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the season?

I think Big Sam has made some great signings in the January transfer window and our chances of survival depend heavily on keeping his squad fit (Kirchoff was looking great until his injury) as we don’t have a great deal of depth. It’s touch and go, but pessimistically, I feel this could be the year we finally lose the relegation battle.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I have two. Spurs as they are my dad’s side and I feel they share many of the frustrating qualities Sunderland have. Also Swansea, my favourite Welsh team, thanks to our bass player Billy.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

Lots of exciting things – we’ve just released our new single ‘Fly-By Alien’ and we’re gearing up for a European headline tour in April, which will lead straight into festival season! Busy times.