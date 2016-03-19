Predictions: Spurs backed, but no derby agreement

West Brom, Newcastle and Tottenham have been backed to win in the latest Premier League predictions, but there is no agreement on the other games.



As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their Premier League predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy. The band’s new album ‘Chaosmosis’ is out now.

Premier League Predictions, Week 31

Everton v Arsenal: Mark 1-2, Martin 2-0

Chelsea v West Ham: Mark 2-1, Martin 2-2

Crystal Palace v Leicester: Mark 1-1, Martin 1-2

Watford v Stoke City: Mark 1-2, Martin 1-0

West Brom v Norwich: Mark 1-0, Martin 2-1

Swansea City v Aston Villa: Mark 2-0, Martin 0-1

Newcastle United v Sunderland: Mark 2-1, Martin 2-1

Southampton v Liverpool: Mark 0-1, Martin 2-2

Manchester City v Manchester United: Mark 1-1, Martin 2-0

Tottenham v Bournemouth: Mark 2-0, Martin 3-1