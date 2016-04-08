Premier League Predictions, Week 33: Tough at the top

Bournemouth, Everton and Manchester City have been tipped to win this weekend, but there’s disagreement on the top three.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their Premier League predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from Eliza and the Bear bassist Chris Brand. The band’s debut self-titled album is out today.

Premier League Predictions, Week 33

West Ham v Arsenal: Mark 1-2, Chris 2-2

Aston Villa v Bournemouth: Mark 0-1, Chris 0-3

Crystal Palace v Norwich City: Mark 1-2, Chris 1-1

Southampton v Newcastle United: Mark 1-1, Chris 2-1

Swansea City v Chelsea: Mark 1-1, Chris 0-2

Watford v Everton: Mark 0-1, Chris 1-2

Manchester City v West Brom: Mark 3-0, Chris 3-1

Sunderland v Leicester City: Mark 1-1, Chris 0-1

Liverpool v Stoke City: Mark 1-1, Chris 2-0

Tottenham v Manchester United: Mark 1-1, Chris 2-0

Five from Chris Brand

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

My dad has always been a massive Spurs fan and it was sort of bred into me and my brother from a young age. My favourite memory was when my dad took me to a soccer school I won tickets for when I was a kid; I got to meet all the players and trained with Ian Walker. I was a goalkeeper at the time and obviously loved it.

My worst memory would have to be when I was younger going all the way to Leeds to watch Spurs vs Everton in an FA Cup semi-final – we lost 4-1 so it wasn’t the greatest.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Nick Barmby probably, but I’ve got a bone to pick with him, When I was about seven years old, my parents got me the Spurs kit for my birthday with his name on the back and he ended up leaving two weeks later. I was absolutely gutted.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

I’m absolutely loving the team at the moment, we are playing so consistently and it’s like a Spurs team that I have never seen before! With the likes of Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld, Deli Alli and Eric Dier, I can’t really moan. Well…. hopefully we win the league, but I can’t really see that happening. I’d be really happy with second place, but there couldn’t be a more perfect time to go for it.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

West Ham…haha joking, NEVER!! It would probably be Leyton Orient, my uncle and cousins all have season tickets and they have had them for years. I’ve been over there with them quite a few times as well.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

The album is out today and we’re doing a cheeky little tour to celebrate the release. After that it will be festival season and we always have a very very good time at those. But at the moment we are just concentrating on getting the album out and playing this tour.