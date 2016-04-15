Predictions: Decisive weekend at both ends tipped

Leicester City: Can make top four next season, says Peter Shilton

Norwich City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal have been tipped for victories in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their Premier League predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from Band of Skulls frontman Russell Marsden. Check out the band’s new single, ‘Killer’ here:

Premier League Predictions, Week 34

Norwich City v Sunderland: Mark 1-0, Russell 2-1

Everton v Southampton: Mark 1-1, Russell 0-1

Manchester United v Aston Villa: Mark 3-0, Russell 3-0

Newcastle United v Swansea City: Mark 2-1, Russell 1-0

West Brom v Watford: Mark 1-0, Russell 0-0

Chelsea v Manchester City: Mark 1-2, Russell 2-2

Bournemouth v Liverpool: Mark 0-2, Russell 0-1

Leicester City v West Ham: Mark 1-1, Russell 2-0

Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Mark 3-1, Russell 1-0

Stoke City v Tottenham: Mark 2-1, Russell 0-2

Five from Russell Marsden

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

It was from when I moved to Southampton as a kid. It was a great era at the Dell, with Matt Le Tiss and co.

We beat Man Utd there and scored three, which was the best day out ever. And I stood on a beer create on the terraces!

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Matt of course. I even had a kick around with him at a family friend’s BBQ one time. He was so good I was sent off.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

I think Ronald Koman and Sammy Lee have done a great job. Some European football would be the cherry on top.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

Plymouth argyle. As I was born there.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

We’re about to put out our new album, ‘By default’. And then we should be in a town near you to make some noise.