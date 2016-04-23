Premier League Predictions, Week 35: Top four to win?

Leicester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City have all been backed to record victories in the Premier League this weekend.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their Premier League predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from Mick Geggus of the legendary Cockney Rejects. West Ham’s famous sons release ‘Goodbye Upton Park’ through Cadiz Music on Tuesday May 10 (the day of the last home game) and will be performing it live at the ground before kick off.

Premier League Predictions, Week 35

Manchester City v Stoke City: Mark 3-1, Mick 2-1

Aston Villa v Southampton: Mark 1-1, Mick 0-2

Bournemouth v Chelsea: Mark 0-1, Mick 1-3

Liverpool v Newcastle United: Mark 2-2, Mick 2-0

Sunderland v Arsenal: Mark 1-2, Mick 0-3

Leicester City v Swansea City: Mark 1-0, Mick 3-1

Tottenham v West Brom: Mark 3-0, Mick 2-0

Everton v Manchester United (FA Cup semi): Mark 1-3, Mick 1-2

Crystal Palace v Watford (FA Cup semi): Mark 0-1, Mick 2-0

Five from Mick Geggus

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I was born into a large family in London’s East End who were massive West Ham supporters going back generations. In fact, my grandad Jack played in goal for West Ham. I have been going to Upton Park from the age of seven, standing on an orange box on the terraces next to my dad. The place has a real special place in my heart.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Without a doubt Bobby Moore, Billy Bonds and Sir Trev. But there have been many more over the years.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

Slaven has done a great job so far. Payet and Valencia are on fire, we’re fairly solid at the back and in midfield too and in local boy Mark Noble we have a great captain. I predict that next season we will give the big boys an even bigger shock and that we’ll be challenging for honours. We’re more than capable of it!

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I guess it would be Sunderland as i have spent a lot of time there with our recently deceased bass player Tony Van Frater and I empathise with their struggle.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

After the untimely death of Tony we took a break and decided to carry on with our original bass player Vince Riordan. We will be playing major festivals in the UK and abroad and are releasing our tribute to our beloved Boleyn ground ‘Goodbye Upton Park’. And fingers crossed there will be one further big surprise before the season’s out…