Premier League Predictions, Week 36: No title yet

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have been backed to win in the Premier League this weekend, but there’s no agreement on the other games.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their Premier League predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from prolific UK songwriter/producer and multi­-instrumentalist Draper, who is back with another anthemic tune called ‘Break Over You’, which sees him teaming up with Scottish synth­pop band Prides – drapermusic.co.uk

Premier League Predictions, Week 36

Everton v Bournemouth: Mark 1-1, Draper 2-0

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace: Mark 2-0, Draper 1-1

Stoke City v Sunderland: Mark 0-1, Draper 1-0

Watford v Aston Villa: Mark 2-2, Draper 2-0

West Brom v West Ham: Mark 1-1, Draper 1-2

Arsenal v Norwich City: Mark 2-1, Draper 2-0

Swansea City v Liverpool: Mark 0-1, Draper 1-3

Manchester United v Leicester City: Mark 2-1, Draper 1-1

Southampton v Manchester City: Mark 0-2, Draper 1-2

Chelsea v Tottenham: Mark 1-2, Draper 1-1

Five from Draper

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

I’ve be​en a Chelsea fan since I was young; my dad got me into supporting them as a kid. I guess Mourinho’s first season in charge in 2004-05 when we won the title sticks in my mind, and of course that Champions League Final win over Bayern Munich in 2012 after beating Barca in the semis.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

I remember watching Gianluca Vialli and Gianfranco Zola as a young kid, they were both incredible players. More recently, Frank Lampard for everything he did for our club.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

It’s been difficult watching after the terrible start to the season and I think we were all hoping Mourinho would turn it around for us, but it wasn’t to be. We’ve been putting in some good performances recently under Hiddink, ​but I’m wanting this season to end, maybe strengthen in the summer and then look forward to next season.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

I have a lot of admiration for Bournemouth, the way they’ve risen through the leagues so quickly and still have a lot of their team from League 1. They play an attractive style of football and have a great manager​ in Eddie Howe. They were everyone’s favourites to go down this year but have proven everyone wrong.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

A lot of releases and shows heading into festival season! I’m looking forward to playing at Reading & Leeds festival for the first time… It’s going to get very busy heading towards 2017.

Cockney Rejects’ Mick Geggus got four out of his six Premier League predictions right last week, the same as our man Mark. ‘Ryan Carter’ is still the overall leader in the league with 737 points.