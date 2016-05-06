Premier League Predictions, Week 37: Top four still uncertain

Manchester United, West Ham and Liverpool are tipped to claim victory.

Our latest predictions come from dance supremos Tough Love, whose new single ‘Touch’ featuring Arlissa you can watch here or below.

Premier League Predictions, Week 37

Norwich City v Manchester United: Mark 1-2, Tough Love 0-1

Aston Villa v Newcastle United: Mark 0-1, Tough Love 0-0

Bournemouth v West Brom: Mark 1-0, Tough Love 0-2

Crystal Palace v Stoke City: Mark 1-2, Tough Love 2-1

Sunderland v Chelsea: Mark 1-1, Tough Love 1-3

West Ham v Swansea City: Mark 2-0, Tough Love 3-0

Leicester City v Everton: Mark 2-1, Tough Love 2-2

Tottenham v Southampton: Mark 2-2, Tough Love 3-1

Liverpool v Watford: Mark 3-1, Tough Love 3-2

Manchester City v Arsenal: Mark 1-1, Tough Love 0-1.

Five from Tough Love

How did you come to support your club and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Stef is a Manchester United fan and Alex is Arsenal. Stef grew up near QPR so as a kid supported his local team until his favorite player at the time, Paul Parker, transferred to Man Utd In 1991. Alex was a rebellious Arsenal fan, with the majority of friends and family around him supporting Tottenham at the time, he went against the grain and supported their biggest rivals.

Who have been your biggest heroes during your time supporting the club?

Both of us can appreciate each other’s team legends so the likes of Cantona, Bergkamp, Keane, Henry, Scholes, Overmars, Schmeichel and Viera.

What do you make of the current team? What are your hopes for the rest of the season?

As much as we like to see our teams do well, we’re fans of football and this season has been a great advertisement for the Premier League and the year of the underdog. Both Arsenal and United have been hit a miss over the season and there’s definitely improvements to be made in key areas. Champions League football is must for both teams next year and Stef is hoping United can get a result in the FA Cup final.

Everyone has a soft spot for another team. Who’s yours and why?

This year we were both slyly routing for Leicester. What an unbelievable achievement and we love a good underdog story. We like to see our local teams still do well so were always keeping an eye on QPR & Brighton’s progression in the Championship.

What’s going on with you at the moment?

Our current single, Touch Ft Arlissa, has just been released so we’re in full promotional swing with that. It’s getting a great response so far. Were back touring and Festival season is on its way as well as Ibiza so were gearing up for that. Single 4 is also almost ready and we’ve been hard at it in the studio working on the album and club material so expect a lot more music from us this year. Our label Get Twisted Records is going from strength to strength with a string of solid releases this summer from the likes of Litek, Clear Six, Todd Terry, Esses and loads more so exciting times all around.

Last time

Draper got six out of 10 Premier League predictions right last week, with our man Mark managing only two correct tips. ‘Ryan Carter’ is still the overall leader in the league with 744 points.