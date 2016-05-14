Premier League Predictions, Week 38: City to edge Utd to fourth

Manchester United, Arsenal and Southampton are being backed to close the season with wins, but there’s disagreements over the results involving Liverpool, Manchester City and managerless Everton.

As well as Mark and some of our other writers, a different band or artist will also be making their Premier League predictions each week, giving you the chance to not only beat the TEAMtalk journalists but also some famous faces from the world of music.

Our latest predictions come from Saul Davies of the band James.

James have announced their next single as the title track from their No 2 UK (No 1 Scotland) charting album ‘Girl At The End Of The World’ http://www.wearejames.com

Premier League Predictions, Week 38

Arsenal v Aston Villa: Mark 2-0, Saul 2-0

Chelsea v Leicester City: Mark 1-1, Saul 1-1

Everton v Norwich City: Mark 1-1, Saul 3-1

Manchester United v Bournemouth: Mark 3-0, Saul 1-0

Newcastle United v Tottenham: Mark 1-1, Saul 3-3

Southampton v Crystal Palace: Mark 2-0, Saul 3-0

Stoke City v West Ham: Mark 2-1, Saul 1-0

Swansea City v Manchester City: Mark 1-2, Saul 0-0

Watford v Sunderland: Mark 1-1, Saul 1-2

West Brom v Liverpool: Mark 1-2, Saul 2-1

Tough Love got four of 10 Premier League predictions right last week, the same as our man Mark. ‘Ryan Carter’ is still the overall leader in the league with 756 points.