Premier League quartet interested in Serie A starlet – report

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are in the race for Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara, according to reports.

However, the four clubs face competition from Italian giants Juventus as the 22-year-old is attracting interest from the top European clubs, according to Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 6ft1 central defender was born in Bergamo, the city where Atalanta are based, and came through the club’s youth system.

Caldara made his debut for Atalanta in 2013, and his established himself as a first team regular after loan spells at Trapani and Cesena.

The Italian U21 international has scored three league goals in seven appearances this season, as Atalanta sit just eight points off the top of the Serie A table with 25 points in their opening 13 games.

This is evidenced Italy’s U21 squad, which includes Caldara, right-back Andrea Conti, central midfielder Alberto Grassi and Andrea Petagna, all currently plying their trade in Bergamo.

Chelsea have been constantly linked with Serie A defenders since the appointment of Italian boss Antonio Conte, namely Stefan de Vrij of Lazio, Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus and Alessio Romagnoli of AC Milan.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have just found out that defender Vincent Kompany will face another spell on the sidelines, possibly forcing Pep Guardiola to seek defensive reinforcement.