Premier League Signings of the Season: Liverpool, Real Madrid target surges second

Noussair Mazraoui, Dean Huijsen and Liam Delap have all been in great form

The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is now entering its final stage and a host of summer signings have enjoyed impressive debut seasons.

Over the course of the 2024/25 season, we have been keeping track of which new signings have been in the best form and had the best impact.

Here is the third ranking of the series after the second one in December – the arrows next to each name indicate how their ranking has changed since last time, with four new entrants.

Do you agree with our picks? Is there anyone you’d have put in the top 10 instead? Let us know in the comments section.

10. Mikel Merino (⬆️ NEW)

A Euro 2024 winner with Spain, Merino joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad last summer in a deal worth an initial £27.4million and a further £4.2million in add-ons.

The midfielder had an injury-hit start to his Arsenal career and initially struggled to find a settled place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI.

But he has filled in as a makeshift striker after injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz left the Gunners without a recognised centre-forward.

The 28-year-old has netted seven goals in all competitions this season, including decisive strikes against Leicester City and Chelsea.

9. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (⬆️ NEW)

West Ham United made a lot of mistakes in the 2024 summer transfer window, with Guido Rodriguez and Niclas Fullkrug particularly ill-fated signings.

But Wan Bissaka – who arrived from Manchester United in a £15million deal – has undoubtedly been a shrewd acquisition for the Hammers.

He has cemented his reputation as one of the top one-vs-one full-backs and has also registered four direct goal contributions in 2024/25, including a brilliant assist in their 2-1 win away at Arsenal.

“He has been really impressive,” Graham Potter said. “I think the wing-back role helps him a lot. It brings the best out of him. He can do both sides of the game, he is working away and I am delighted to have him.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝 Aaron Wan-Bissaka x Jarrod Bowen against Arsenal! 🤩⚒️ pic.twitter.com/wi65jFlVhz — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) February 22, 2025

8. Maxence Lacroix (⬆️ NEW)

Having worked with Lacroix at Wolfsburg, Oliver Glasner brought the centre-back to Crystal Palace last summer in a deal worth up to £18million.

He has established himself at the heart of Glasner’s three-man defence, expertly filling the void left by Joachim Andersen’s departure.

The 24-year-old is already a fans’ favourite at Selhurst Park and recently helped Palace become the first English top-flight side to win six straight away games without conceding a goal.

7. Georginio Rutter (⬆️ NEW)

Brighton & Hove Albion broke their transfer record to sign Rutter last summer after triggering the £40million release clause in his Leeds United contract.

The 22-year-old has flourished in the No.10 role for the Seagulls, registering eight goals and five assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

“He has proved to us that he can really work hard and that he’s a player that can make the difference,” Fabian Hurzeler said. “He needed a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League, to adapt to the intensity.

“Also, his body needed a little bit of time, but now he is in impressive form. He understands the game more and more, understands his value, how he can use his body against his opponent, and therefore I’m quite happy that he’s in our team, that he builds the connections and the relationships to his team-mates.”

6. Sander Berge (⬆️ 2)

Following Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich, Fulham bolstered their midfield options by signing Berge from Burnley in a deal worth an initial £20million.

The Norway international has been an astute signing for the Cottagers and they are now in contention to qualify for European competition in 2025/26.

He has added some real bite to Marco Silva’s midfield and his ability on the ball has also been key to Fulham’s improvement in 2024/25.

A work of art 🖼️ Sander Berge with the PERFECT penalty 😍#ITVFootball | #FACup pic.twitter.com/ctcbwk6530 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 2, 2025

5. Noussair Mazraoui (⬇️ 2)

After selling Wan-Bissaka to West Ham, United replaced the right-back by signing Mazraoui from Bayern Munich in a £12.8million deal.

The Morocco international has been one of the few bright sparks in a disastrous season for United, delivering consistently solid performances in 2024/25.

United head coach Ruben Amorim has made use of his versatility, utilising the 27-year-old as both a wing-back and a centre-half in the 3-4-3 formation.

“Mazraoui is so smart,” Amorim said. “I think Mazraoui is so important for us, he can play anywhere. That kind of player is so crucial for our future.”

4. Elliot Anderson (-)

Nottingham Forest took advantage of Newcastle United’s PSR concerns by signing Anderson in a deal worth a reported £35million.

The midfielder made an immediate impact at the City Ground, winning their Player of the Month award in August before repeating the feat in January.

His impressive performances have helped Forest climb to third in the Premier League table and also reach a first FA Cup semi-final in 34 years.

3. Liam Delap (⬇️ 1)

Despite the fact that Ipswich Town look destined to be relegated, Delap has still enjoyed an impressive season on an individual level.

The 22-year-old – who arrived from Manchester City in a £15million deal – has scored 10 of his team’s 28 Premier League goals in 2024/25 and has also registered two assists.

He is the third-highest-scoring Englishman in the top flight this season after Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The striker looks set for another transfer at the end of the season as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been keeping tabs on his performances.

2. Dean Huijsen (⬆️ 4)

Since joining Bournemouth from Juventus last summer, Huijsen has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old – who cost an initial £12.6million – is a brilliant defender and has also scored in wins over Tottenham and Manchester United.

“I think his mentality, his head,” Andoni Iraola said when asked about Huijsen’s best attributes. “I think he’s confident. He is not afraid of marking any forward and I think he’s calm on the ball.

“He knows what he’s doing, he’s under control. Sometimes he will make mistakes like all the others, but there is always a reason for the things he does. And for someone that is 19, it’s really strange to find this at this level.”

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have made him a top target, while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all sent scouts to watch the Spain international, who has a £50million release clause.

1. Nikola Milenkovic (-)

Milenkovic has been a transformative addition to Nottingham Forest’s defence, and he retains his spot at the top of this ranking.

The centre-back hasn’t missed a minute of Premier League action since making his Forest debut in August and has formed a brilliant partnership with Murillo.

They have the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League in 2024/25 and have kept 13 clean sheets, the most in the top flight.

The Serbia international is also a threat in the opposition box and has netted four goals, including headers in the narrow wins over Manchester United and Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025: Man Utd flying high, Liverpool near the bottom