Premier League Signings of the Season: Man Utd star and future Chelsea signing in final top 10 ranking

The 2024/25 Premier League campaign is now over and signings from the last summer transfer window will be able to reflect on their debut seasons.

Premier League clubs spent £1.7billion on players in the summer of 2024, with the likes of Dominic Solanke and Leny Yoro among the most expensive movers.

Over the course of the season, TEAMtalk regularly kept track of which new signings hit the ground running and made big impacts.

Here is the fourth and final ranking of the series after the third one in April – the arrows next to each name indicate how their ranking has changed since last time, with two new entrants and two re-entries from earlier rankings.

Do you agree with our picks? Is there anyone you’d have put in the top 10 instead? Let us know in the comments section.

10. Evanilson (⬆️ NEW)

After Dominic Solanke joined Tottenham, Bournemouth identified Evanilson as the ideal replacement for the England international.

They agreed to pay Porto an initial £31.7million and another £8.5million in potential add-ons, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The Brazil international was directly involved in 15 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season, scoring 10 times and providing five assists in 31 appearances.

His goal contributions helped the Cherries set a club record points total for a Premier League campaign with 56 – eclipsing last season’s haul of 49.

9. Iliman Ndiaye (⬆️ RE)

Following a difficult year at Marseille, Ndiaye joined Everton last summer in a £15million deal and instantly established himself as a fan favourite.

The Senegal international was the fourth-best dribbler in the Premier League in 2024/25 and also netted 11 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, including the final two goals at Goodison Park.

“He gets on the ball, he’s the creative spark,” former Everton defender Phil Jagielka said. “We can even see him working hard, which I know wasn’t always the case, I played alongside him at Sheffield United!

“He’s come here and he’s given these fans something to cheer about and got them off their feet and scored some important goals.”

Iliman Ndiaye is a joy to watch 🪄 pic.twitter.com/1mTk9i4q4j — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2025

8. Noussair Mazraoui (⬇️ 3)

Signed for just £12.8million from Bayern Munich, Mazraoui was one of the few shining lights in a disastrous season for Manchester United.

The Morocco international has been deployed at centre-back, right-back, left-back and wing-back and has consistently delivered strong performances.

He finished the 2024/25 season with 115 successful tackles in the Premier League. Only Idrissa Gueye (133), Daniel Munoz (123) and Joao Gomes (116) completed more tackles than the 27-year-old.

7. Jorgen Strand Larsen (⬆️ RE)

Larsen joined Wolves from Celta Vigo last summer on an initial season-long loan deal, which includes an obligation to buy for £25million.

The striker helped the club retain their Premier League status by scoring 14 goals in the 2024/25 season and all of his goals were from open play.

He was joint-eighth in the list of non-penalty goalscorers, behind Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Erling Haaland, Bryan Mbuemo, Chris Wood, Yoane Wissa and Matheus Cunha.

The Norway international also scored with 25.9% of his shots in the Premier League, with only Chris Wood recording a better conversion rate in 2024/25.

6. Ismalia Sarr (⬆️ NEW)

Sarr joined Crystal Palace from Marseille for a fee in the region of £12.6million and was tasked with filling the void left by Michael Olise.

He initially struggled during his first few weeks at Selhurst Park but turned things around and finished the 2024/25 season with eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

The Senegal international also played an integral role in their FA Cup-winning campaign, registering two goals and an assist in their semi-final victory over Aston Villa.

“He’s such a great, great guy and he is really an important part of the team,” Oliver Glasner said. “He has a lot of skill, great physicality like a sprinter combined with technical ability. This always helps to score goals.”

5. Elliot Anderson (⬇️ 1)

Newcastle United reluctantly agreed to sell Anderson last summer in order to ease their difficulties with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

He joined Nottingham Forest in a deal worth a reported £33million and has since developed into one of the most well-rounded midfielders in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old scored two goals and registered six assists in 2024/25, while also winning possession in the defensive third the joint-fourth most times (98).

His impressive performances helped Forest finish in seventh to qualify for the Conference League and secure a return to European football for the first time since the 1995/96 campaign.

4. Maxence Lacroix (⬆️ 4)

Alongside Michael Olise, Crystal Palace also had to replace Joachim Andersen last summer after the centre-back completed a £30million move to Fulham.

Lacroix arrived from Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to £18million and starred in the heart of a three-man defence alongside Marc Guehi and Chris Richards.

The 25-year-old is blessed with brilliant recovery pace and made more last-man tackles than any other Premier League player in 2024/25.

He also kept 15 clean sheets in 43 appearances in all competitions, including four in Palace’s historic FA Cup-winning campaign.

3. Liam Delap (-)

Delap left Manchester City in search of regular first-team football and joined Ipswich Town in a deal worth an initial £15million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

While he was unable to prevent their relegation to the Championship, the striker had an impressive season on an individual level.

The England Under-21 international netted 12 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 season, accounting for 33.3% of Ipswich‘s total haul.

He is now one of the most sought-after talents in the Premier League and Chelsea look set to win the race for his signature this summer.

2. Nikola Milenkovic (⬇️ 1)

Following their set-piece struggles in the 2023/24 season, Nottingham Forest signed Milenkovic from Fiorentina in a £12million deal.

The 6ft 5in centre-back proved to be a transformative addition to Forest’s defence and kept 13 clean sheets in 37 Premier League appearances in 2024/25.

He also scored five goals and was rewarded with the Forest Player of the Season award, beating competition from the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood and Matz Sels.

“Nikola did great and deserves credit,” Nuno Espirito Santo said. “Since he arrived, he had a big impact, in terms of the team – not only the game but also his presence and his leadership. Deservedly so (he won the award).”

1. Dean Huijsen (⬆️ 1)

After making just 14 Serie A appearances, Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus for £12.6million in a relatively low-key transfer.

But a brilliant debut season in the Premier League helped the 19-year-old forge a reputation as one of the best young defenders in world football.

He impressed with his composure on the ball and strength in the air, while also scoring in wins over Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Cherries have now made a big profit on the Spain international by selling him to Real Madrid, who have triggered the £50million release clause in his contract.

READ MORE: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window